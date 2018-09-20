Comcast Business : Awarded a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award

Comcast Business announced today that TMC,
a global, integrated media company, has awarded Comcast Business SD-WAN,
powered by ActiveCore, a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the
Year Award.
SD-WAN is the first solution powered by Comcast Business ActiveCore, the
nation’s first cable-delivered, gigabit-ready SDN platform designed to
meet the needs of the digital era. Offering enterprises a powerful and
scalable solution, Comcast Business SD-WAN combines networking
fundamentals such as secure IP-VPN, application-aware routing and a
stateful network firewall, all capable of being delivered over the
public internet that leverages Comcast’s broadband solutions. Comcast
Business SD-WAN makes monitoring and managing the health of the network
simpler than ever before. Customers have access to application control
and network visibility in an intuitive digital experience via an
easy-to-use, self-service portal and a mobile app that streamlines
management of the entire network.
“The launch of Comcast Business SD-WAN, powered by ActiveCore, is a
transformative moment in our industry,” said Kevin O’Toole, senior vice
president of product management for Comcast Business. “We’re honored to
see our peers take notice and award our efforts with the SD-WAN Product
of the Year. This is the first product powered by ActiveCore and we look
forward to continuing to innovate on the platform and developing more
products to compliment SD-WAN.”
“Congratulations to Comcast Business for receiving a 2018 INTERNET
TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award,” said Rich
Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “ActiveCore with SD-WAN has demonstrated
true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area
Network. I look forward to continued excellence from Comcast Business in
2018 and beyond.”
The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed
upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to
deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique
communities of interest.
About Comcast Business
Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and managed
enterprise solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their
business. Powered by a next-generation, fiber-based network, and backed
by 24/7 technical support, Comcast Business is one of the largest
contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the
nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has
emerged as a force in the Ethernet market; recognized over the last two
years by leading industry associations as its fastest growing provider
and service provider of the year.
For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter
@ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.
About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine
INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications
Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of
1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the
complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers
rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on
products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.
For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005027/en/