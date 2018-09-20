Log in
COMCAST CORPORATION
Comcast Business : Awarded a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award

09/20/2018 | 03:01pm CEST

Comcast Business ActiveCoreSM with SD-WAN Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

Comcast Business announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Comcast Business SD-WAN, powered by ActiveCore, a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award.

SD-WAN is the first solution powered by Comcast Business ActiveCore, the nation’s first cable-delivered, gigabit-ready SDN platform designed to meet the needs of the digital era. Offering enterprises a powerful and scalable solution, Comcast Business SD-WAN combines networking fundamentals such as secure IP-VPN, application-aware routing and a stateful network firewall, all capable of being delivered over the public internet that leverages Comcast’s broadband solutions. Comcast Business SD-WAN makes monitoring and managing the health of the network simpler than ever before. Customers have access to application control and network visibility in an intuitive digital experience via an easy-to-use, self-service portal and a mobile app that streamlines management of the entire network.

“The launch of Comcast Business SD-WAN, powered by ActiveCore, is a transformative moment in our industry,” said Kevin O’Toole, senior vice president of product management for Comcast Business. “We’re honored to see our peers take notice and award our efforts with the SD-WAN Product of the Year. This is the first product powered by ActiveCore and we look forward to continuing to innovate on the platform and developing more products to compliment SD-WAN.”

“Congratulations to Comcast Business for receiving a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “ActiveCore with SD-WAN has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from Comcast Business in 2018 and beyond.”

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and managed enterprise solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by a next-generation, fiber-based network, and backed by 24/7 technical support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Ethernet market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as its fastest growing provider and service provider of the year.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine

INTERNET TELEPHONY magazine has been the IP Communications Authority since 1998™. Beginning with the first issue in February of 1998, INTERNET TELEPHONY has been providing unbiased views of the complicated converged communications space. INTERNET TELEPHONY offers rich content from solutions-focused editorial content to reviews on products and services from TMC Labs. For more information, please visit www.itmag.com.

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.


© Business Wire 2018
