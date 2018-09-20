Comcast Business : Awarded a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award

Comcast Business ActiveCoreSM with SD-WAN Recognized for Exceptional Innovation

Comcast Business announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has awarded Comcast Business SD-WAN, powered by ActiveCore, a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award.

SD-WAN is the first solution powered by Comcast Business ActiveCore, the nation’s first cable-delivered, gigabit-ready SDN platform designed to meet the needs of the digital era. Offering enterprises a powerful and scalable solution, Comcast Business SD-WAN combines networking fundamentals such as secure IP-VPN, application-aware routing and a stateful network firewall, all capable of being delivered over the public internet that leverages Comcast’s broadband solutions. Comcast Business SD-WAN makes monitoring and managing the health of the network simpler than ever before. Customers have access to application control and network visibility in an intuitive digital experience via an easy-to-use, self-service portal and a mobile app that streamlines management of the entire network.

“The launch of Comcast Business SD-WAN, powered by ActiveCore, is a transformative moment in our industry,” said Kevin O’Toole, senior vice president of product management for Comcast Business. “We’re honored to see our peers take notice and award our efforts with the SD-WAN Product of the Year. This is the first product powered by ActiveCore and we look forward to continuing to innovate on the platform and developing more products to compliment SD-WAN.”

“Congratulations to Comcast Business for receiving a 2018 INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “ActiveCore with SD-WAN has demonstrated true innovation and is leading the way for Software Defined Wide Area Network. I look forward to continued excellence from Comcast Business in 2018 and beyond.”

The INTERNET TELEPHONY SD-WAN Product of the Year Awards are bestowed upon companies that demonstrate the innovation, vision, and execution to deliver software-based networking tools to support different and unique communities of interest.

