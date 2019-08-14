Log in
Comcast : Business Enabling Next-Gen Communication for Eastern Shore Financial Institution

0
08/14/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

Comcast Business today announced Provident State Bank (PSB), Inc., a full-service financial institution with nine locations on Maryland's Eastern Shore, is harnessing solutions from Comcast Business to enhance communication and collaboration with customers and employees.

PSB is an independently-owned community bank that prides itself on always putting its customers first. Its mission is to understand the core values of the communities it's servicing while delivering the best service of any bank in the Mid- and Lower- Maryland shore. Recognizing that a business's phone system is on the front lines of communications with customers, PSB sought to upgrade its outdated traditional system with Comcast Business VoiceEdge.

Comcast Business VoiceEdge, a hosted voice and unified communications solution, provides PSB a full suite of features with high-definition voice quality to enable crystal clear communication. Using Comcast Business VoiceEdge, PSB can answer incoming calls quickly and efficiently while also having the ability to manage the phone system, call queues, and announcements from a web browser.

Additionally, PSB employees now have access to business applications on their phones and can make calls from their business phone number from anywhere - even when they are not in the office - allowing them to be always available for customers.

'PSB sought to improve our ability to function as a borderless office allowing us to be more accessible to others,' said Jason Harvey, IT manager at Provident State Bank. 'By working with Comcast Business, we've been able to create and train our employees on a next-generation phone system that has helped us reimagine the way we serve our customers.'

Fully managed over Comcast's network, Comcast Business VoiceEdge eliminates the need for PSB to deploy expensive hardware yielding significant capital expenditure savings.

'Comcast Business understands that for financial institutions, customer experience is no longer a competitive differentiator - it's a business imperative,' said Juan Dominguez, Vice President, Comcast Business for Comcast's Beltway Region. 'We're proud to offer services and solutions like Comcast Business VoiceEdge to help Provident State Bank provide Marylanders the exemplary level of service they know they can count on throughout the Eastern Shore.'


Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 16:21:10 UTC
