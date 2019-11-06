Log in
Comcast : Business Expands Managed Broadband Footprint into Canada

11/06/2019

Comcast Business will leverage iTel Networks' vendor relationships to expand Comcast Business' footprint and support its U.S.-based Enterprise Solutions customers' locations throughout Canada with its Managed Broadband offering.

Connected technologies are the foundation of today's data-driven business environment. Fast, reliable, scalable and secure networks are critical. However, managing performance across a large, distributed enterprise is a complex task and day-to-day management can strain resources that could otherwise be focused to help drive productivity and profitability in the core business.

'Our Enterprise Solutions team has uncovered a wealth of opportunities for Comcast Business to deliver services outside the U.S. Many of our existing enterprise customers and prospects have locations outside the United States; in particular, in Canada,' said Glenn Katz, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Comcast Business Enterprise Solutions. 'We're excited to announce that we are leveraging this exciting new relationship with iTel Networks to serve our Managed Broadband enterprise customers' Canadian locations.'

Comcast Business can provide custom network connectivity solutions with the ability to provision quality services now with U.S. and Canadian coverage, as well as options that provide physical diversity from traditional telecommunications providers. With access to broadband technologies that enable reliable, low-cost connectivity with increased bandwidth availability, Comcast Business can offer a solution that leverages a mix of access technologies to help today's distributed enterprises simplify network management.

'As a converged network company, we harness the power of every Canadian carrier and every technology to create an affordable network solution in even the most remote locations across Canada and the U.S.,' said Dan Rink, CEO at iTel Networks Inc. 'Our agreement with Comcast Business brings this power to bear for their U.S.-based enterprise customers looking to extend managed broadband support to their Canadian locations.'

Comcast Business' Managed Broadband service offers enterprises a single service provider to oversee order management, installation, account management, and billing for all on-net and off-net locations. Additionally, it can provide proactive up/down network monitoring via geographically diverse Network Operations Centers (NOCs) located in the continental United States, and 24x7x365 support for all managed broadband locations.


Comcast Corporation published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 18:29:01 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 21 133 M
Net income 2019 13 104 M
Debt 2019 96 295 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 15,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,74x
EV / Sales2020 2,51x
Capitalization 201 B
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION30.04%201 441
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)19.88%236 791
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP25.20%14 649
FORMULA ONE GROUP35.18%9 533
RTL GROUP3.55%8 223
ITV PLC8.45%6 967
