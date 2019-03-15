Comcast Business : Named Best Telecommunications Provider By New Hampshire Business Review Readers For Eighth Consecutive Year

MANCHESTER, N.H., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast today announced that New Hampshire Business Review readers selected Comcast Business as the number one telecommunications provider in the Granite State as part of the publication's Best of Business (BOB) Awards program. The New Hampshire business community chose Comcast Business for its innovative voice, high-speed internet and video services along with its outstanding local employees who make a difference to their business success.

The annual "Best of Business" awards administered by New Hampshire Business Review identify, recognize and honor the top companies in the state, using anonymous surveys to assess customer satisfaction. The publication unveiled the winners at a ceremony hosted on Thursday, March 14 in downtown Concord. This is the 8th year in a row Comcast Business has received the honor.

"Businesses today are challenged with moving beyond fast to better serve their customers and employees," said Barry Bader, vice president of Comcast Business for Comcast's Greater Boston region, which includes New Hampshire "We are proud to again be named New Hampshire's best telecommunications provider and we thank our customers for voicing their opinions. We are truly honored that they consider us a partner in helping them transform their businesses."

There are nearly 2,000 Comcast employees in New Hampshire, and many Comcast Business customer calls from all across the Northeast are handled by New Hampshire-based employees.

Comcast Business provides customers with dedicated 24x7 support and individual attention plus the convenience of one bill. Its services are robust, reliable and scalable to meet the needs of growing organizations.

New Hampshire Business Review is the state's only business newspaper, reaching more than 50,000 subscribers every other week. It is part of McLean Communications of Manchester, a publishing company that also includes New Hampshire Magazine, ParentingNH, New Hampshire Home Magazine.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085.

About Comcast Cable

Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast has invested in technology to build an advanced network that delivers among the fastest broadband speeds, and brings customers personalized video, communications and home management offerings. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

