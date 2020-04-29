Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comcast : Business Provides Customers Free and Discounted Access to Leading Third-Party Business Applications

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/29/2020 | 10:53am EDT

Comcast Business teamed with technology industry leaders to compile a list of resources to help businesses of all sizes connect and collaborate. Comcast Business has also secured deals for its customers, providing them with free or discounted access to leading third-party business applications.

'As businesses everywhere have had to re-evaluate and in many cases reinvent how they operate, we've partnered with Comcast Ventures and our strategic product partners to provide Comcast Business customers with several leading business applications for free,' said Eileen Diskin, CMO, Comcast Business. 'This added value is just one of the many ways we are working with our clients to help them stay connected and advance their businesses.'

Some of the offers available to Comcast Business customers include:

  • Zipwhip - Texting for Business:
    Zipwhip is a business text messaging platform that lets users send and receive text messages from their business phone number. Comcast Business customers can get Zipwhip free for 60 days to help them stay connected to their customers.
  • Hive - Project Management:
    Hive is a project and task management platform that gives businesses tools to track tasks and projects, communicate effectively and keep projects moving. Comcast Business has teamed up with Hive to offer access to Hive Enterprise and Workspace Add-ons completely free of cost for 60 days.
  • EComFax - Electronic Fax:
    EComFax lets users send and receive faxes securely to and from anyone using an email client, wherever they have Internet. Comcast Business Internet customers can sign up for 60-day free trial access to eComFax SMB Edition.
  • Grokker - Health and Wellbeing:
    Grokker is a content platform with engaging content for fitness, mindfulness, sleep, stress reduction, nutrition, and financial wellbeing. Comcast Business has teamed up with Grokker to offer access to the Grokker platform and content free of cost for 90 days.
  • Direct Delivery by SevenRooms - Online Ordering for Restaurants:
    Direct Delivery provides restaurants with a streamlined direct online solution to offer delivery and pickup options to their customers. Comcast Business has teamed up with SevenRooms to provide our restaurant customers a special offer. Sign up for SevenRooms for discounted rate with 3 months free plus no set up fees.
  • Stella Connect - For Call Center Management:
    Stella Connect's platform connects customer feedback, quality assurance, and coaching, giving contact center leaders visibility into performance. This visibility drives frontline team improvement and efficiency. Comcast Business has teamed up with Stella to offer access to Stella Connect free for 90 days.

For the full list of tools and services visit: https://cbcommunity.comcast.com/community/browse-all/details/fyi-tools-services-to-help-you-stay-connected

With access to free Xfinity hotspots, tools to manage a business from any device, anywhere, and a team of experts and engineers available 24/7, Comcast Business enables businesses of all sizes to stay online and connected during these unusual times. In addition, Comcast Business has instituted enhanced safety measures to protect the health of its customers while continuing to install services and provide the best possible service.

For more details on how Comcast Business is helping support its business customers at this time, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/response


Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 14:52:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
10:53aCOMCAST : Business Provides Customers Free and Discounted Access to Leading Thir..
PU
10:31aCOMCAST : FreeWheel and White Ops Expand Partnership Globally to Further Deepen ..
BU
10:18aCOMCAST : COVID-19 Network Update
PU
04/28COMCAST : AMC will no longer play Universal Studios films
RE
04/28AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Blasts Universal's Plans to Release More Movies Digitally --..
DJ
04/28AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Theater Chain Blasts Universal's Plans to Release More Movie..
DJ
04/28AMC ENTERTAINMENT : Says It Won't Play Universal Movies After Comments About Dig..
DJ
04/28COMCAST : Trolls World Tour' Breaks Digital Records and Charts a New Path for Ho..
DJ
04/27COMCAST : Extends Comprehensive COVID-19 Response Policies To June 30
PU
04/27COMCAST : Xfinity and Tile Make It Easier to Find Your Stuff
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 106 B
EBIT 2020 17 910 M
Net income 2020 10 296 M
Debt 2020 90 512 M
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 2,49x
EV / Sales2021 2,27x
Capitalization 174 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 45,69  $
Last Close Price 38,08  $
Spread / Highest target 41,8%
Spread / Average Target 20,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,84%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-15.32%173 803
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-26.67%191 756
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.57%10 909
VIACOMCBS INC.-58.42%10 868
FORMULA ONE GROUP-34.67%6 893
RTL GROUP-29.97%5 127
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group