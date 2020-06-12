Log in
Comcast Business : and NBCUniversal Join ‘Stand for Small' Coalition

06/12/2020 | 10:01am EDT

Coalition includes more than 70 organizations to help millions of small businesses navigate COVID-19

Comcast Business and NBCUniversal announced that they have joined ‘Stand for Small’ in partnership with American Express and a growing group of companies to provide meaningful support for small businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. The partnership brings the power of more than 70 U.S. corporations to support millions of small businesses through a centralized, digital platform with valuable resources, offers, tools, expert advice, and other benefits to help companies navigate the COVID-19 crisis and recovery efforts.

“Small businesses empower our communities and drive local economies. Right now, millions of them face unprecedented challenges as they steer their companies through the coronavirus pandemic,” said Bill Stemper, President, Comcast Business. “Through the ‘Stand for Small’ coalition, Comcast Business is able to offer resources to help these small businesses succeed, along with tools on how to adapt during these times. We are proud to join ‘Stand for Small’ to help small businesses become stronger together.”

“We are grateful for the support of Comcast Business, NBCUniversal, and the many partners who have joined together to back small businesses around the country,” said Glenda McNeal, President of Strategic Partnerships, American Express. “When small businesses succeed, we all thrive. Through partnership and collaboration, ‘Stand for Small’ makes it easier for small business owners to discover and access resources and offers they need, all in one place.”

Comcast Business has implemented a number of initiatives to serve customers and businesses of all sizes. With access to free webinars and third-party resources, as well as tools to manage a business from any device, anywhere, and a team of experts and engineers available 24/7, Comcast Business enables businesses to stay safe, online, and connected.

To provide small businesses with the solutions they need to return to the marketplace even stronger, NBCUniversal has introduced a new Marketing & Creative Services assistance program that will connect selected businesses with the company’s award-winning consultative resources, and provide expertise across creative, production, technology, commerce and more. Additionally, NBCUniversal launched a new information hub for SMBs featuring curated financial and business content for employers to turn to for insights and inspiration as they transform their business operations and navigate the reopening process.

For more details on how Comcast Business is helping support its business customers at this time, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/response.

Access more information on ‘Stand for Small’ and the list of partners, experiences, and services here: www.standforsmall.com.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV, At-Home Business Solutions and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. This includes Comcast Business at Home, a dedicated, enterprise-grade and business-paid, set of connectivity solutions for business owners with a premise-based location that also have employees working from home. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @Comcast Business and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

About American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpress, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.


© Business Wire 2020
