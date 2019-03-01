Log in
Comcast Corporation : Names Thomas J. Reid Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary

0
03/01/2019 | 09:30am EST

Comcast Corporation announced today it has named Thomas J. Reid Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of the Company, reporting to Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and CEO of Comcast. Mr. Reid will join Comcast in April from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, one of the most prestigious law firms in the world. Mr. Reid has served as Chairman and Managing Partner of the firm since 2011, and began his career there in 1987. Mr. Reid was a Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division of Morgan Stanley from 2000 to 2003 and then rejoined Davis Polk. He will be based at Comcast’s headquarters in Philadelphia.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190301005052/en/

Comcast Corporation names Thomas J. Reid Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secre ...

Comcast Corporation names Thomas J. Reid Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Reid has represented some of the world’s most significant companies and financial intermediaries, providing legal advice and judgment on some of the most important transactions, legal issues, and matters in the United States, Europe, and Asia. For nearly four years, he has served as Davis Polk’s lead partner with Comcast, and has played a critical role in recent significant transactions, including the Sky acquisition completed last year.

Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts said, “I am thrilled Tom is joining our company. Tom has deep and broad global experience that spans all of Comcast’s legal needs. With his unique blend of skills and versatility, Tom is ideally suited to help us navigate the future. We look forward to his sage counsel for the entire organization.”

Mr. Reid commented, “I am honored to be joining Comcast as it continues to lead and transform many industries across the globe. Having worked alongside Comcast for many years, I know first-hand what an exciting company it is. I have had the great privilege of working with Art Block as he has grown and created one of the most respected legal groups in the U.S.”

Mr. Roberts continued, “I also want to express my sincere gratitude to Arthur Block, who will be retiring after serving the Company for 30 years in our legal group and for two decades as our general counsel. Art helped us grow Comcast through some of the largest and most transformational acquisitions. He helped establish and maintain the integrity and ethical culture of our legal team and high standards throughout the company – for this, and much more, we are so grateful.”

Mr. Reid graduated from Edinburgh University with First Class Honors in Law and from Columbia Law School with a Masters in Law.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
