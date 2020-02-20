Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Comcast Corporation : Promotes Jennifer Khoury to Chief Communications Officer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/20/2020 | 01:01pm EST

After 16 years leading Corporate Communications, D’Arcy Rudnay Retires

Comcast Corporation today announced it has promoted Jennifer Khoury to Chief Communications Officer, succeeding D’Arcy Rudnay who, after a 16-year career at Comcast, is retiring. Effective today, Ms. Khoury will oversee the company’s comprehensive external and internal corporate communications functions for the enterprise.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200220005754/en/

Jennifer Khoury, Chief Communications Officer, Comcast Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

Jennifer Khoury, Chief Communications Officer, Comcast Corporation (Photo: Business Wire)

“I can’t thank D’Arcy enough for her friendship and leadership, her unwavering commitment to our success, and her dedication and service to our company,” said Brian L. Roberts, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Comcast Corporation. “D’Arcy created our corporate brand and has led our communications strategy through some of the most important milestones in our history. We’ve been side-by-side through game-changing acquisitions, including NBCUniversal and Sky, industry-shaping technological innovations, and an incredible period of growth. D’Arcy has been a trusted partner to me for nearly two decades and her impact on our company cannot be overstated.”

Ms. Rudnay will remain with the company through the end of the year, serving as senior advisor to Comcast’s Executive Leadership Team.

Mr. Roberts further commented on Ms. Khoury’s new role, stating, “Jenn is a fantastic leader and the perfect person to lead us into the future. This well-deserved promotion will come as no surprise to those who know and have worked with Jenn. Her strategic vision and deep knowledge of the company and the industry has earned her the respect and support of our entire management team.”

Ms. Khoury joined Comcast over 20 years ago and has been responsible for leading communications for Comcast Cable and has managed strategic communications for numerous campaigns and product and technology launches. She also oversees the corporate digital communications team, a function she built over the last decade to reflect the rapidly changing communications landscape.

Ms. Khoury will report to Mr. Roberts and to Adam Miller, who was also promoted to Senior Executive Vice President of Comcast Corporation in addition to his Executive Vice President role at NBCUniversal.

Ms. Khoury received a B.A. in communications from Boston College and earned a master’s degree from The Annenberg School for Communication at the University of Pennsylvania.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
01:01pCOMCAST CORPORATION : Promotes Jennifer Khoury to Chief Communications Officer
BU
11:24aViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Unveils Streaming Plans -- 3rd Update
DJ
10:42aViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Unveils Streaming Plans -- 2nd Update
DJ
08:57aViacomCBS Posts Loss -- Update
DJ
08:44aCOMCAST : Completes Solar System Installation For Washington, D.C. Facility
PR
08:26aViacomCBS Posts Loss
DJ
02/19Cord-Cutting Accelerates, Raising Pressure on Cable Providers
DJ
02/19COMCAST : Willamette Valley Bank Invests in Innovation with Comcast Business
BU
02/18COMCAST : to Participate in Morgan Stanley Investor Conference
BU
02/18COMCAST : 'Fortune' Recognizes Comcast NBCUniversal As One of the Best Companies..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 B
EBIT 2020 22 026 M
Net income 2020 13 389 M
Debt 2020 88 376 M
Yield 2020 1,99%
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
P/E ratio 2021 14,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,60x
EV / Sales2021 2,51x
Capitalization 209 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 51,37  $
Last Close Price 45,97  $
Spread / Highest target 39,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION2.22%209 303
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-3.80%255 108
VIACOMCBS INC.-15.01%22 136
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP4.32%15 839
FORMULA ONE GROUP2.08%10 778
RTL GROUP-0.41%7 264
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group