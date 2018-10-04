Comcast Corporation RECOMMENDED MANDATORY -3

Under Rule 8.3(b) of the Code, any person who is, or becomes, interested in one per cent. or more of any class of relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror must make a dealing disclosure if the person deals in any relevant securities of the offeree company or of any securities exchange offeror. A dealing disclosure must contain details of the dealing concerned and of the person's interests and short positions in, and rights to subscribe for, any relevant securities of each of (i) the offeree company and (ii) any securities exchange offeror, save to the extent that these details have previously been disclosed under Rule 8. A dealing disclosure by a person to whom Rule 8.3(b) applies must be made by no later than 3.30 p.m. (London time) on the business day following the date of the relevant dealing.

If two or more persons act together pursuant to an agreement or understanding, whether formal or informal, to acquire or control an interest in relevant securities of an offeree company or a securities exchange offeror, they will be deemed to be a single person for the purpose of Rule 8.3.

Opening Position Disclosures must also be made by the offeree company and by any offeror and dealing disclosures must also be made by the offeree company, by any offeror and by any persons acting in concert with any of them (see Rules 8.1, 8.2 and 8.4).

Details of the offeree and offeror companies in respect of whose relevant securities Opening Position Disclosures and dealing disclosures must be made can be found in the Disclosure Table on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk, including details of the number of relevant securities in issue, when the Offer Period commenced and when any offeror was first identified. If you are in any doubt as to whether you are required to make an Opening Position Disclosure or a dealing disclosure, you should contact the Panel's Market Surveillance Unit on +44 (0) 20 7638 0129.

For the purposes of this section (Disclosure requirements of the Code) and the following section (Publication on Website) of this announcement, "business day" means a day on which the London Stock Exchange is open for the transaction of business.

Publication on website

This announcement will be available free of charge, subject to certain restrictions in relation to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, on Comcast's website at www.cmcsa.com/proposal-for-sky and on Sky's website at https://www.skygroup.sky/corporate/investors/offers-for-sky/comcast-offer by no later than 12.00 noon (London time) on the business day following this announcement. Neither the content of any website referred to in this announcement nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Sky Shareholders may request a hard copy of this announcement by contacting the Receiving Agent, Link Asset Services, on 0345 307 3443 (or +44 (0) 345 307 3443, if telephoning from outside the UK). Sky Shareholders may also request that all future documents, announcements and information to be sent to them in relation to the Acquisition should be in hard copy form. A hard copy of such documents, announcements (including this announcement) and information will not be sent unless so requested.

Rounding

Certain figures included in this announcement have been subjected to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown for the same category presented in different tables may vary slightly and figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

Time

All times shown in this announcement are London times, unless otherwise stated.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBCUniversal and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

ACQUGGUGUUPRPWW