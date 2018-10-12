Comcast Corporation RECOMMENDED MANDATORY -3

No statement in this announcement is intended as a profit forecast or profit estimate for any period. No statement in this announcement should be interpreted to mean that cash flow from operations, free cash flow, earnings or earnings per share for Comcast and/or Comcast Bidco as appropriate, for the current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published cash flow from operations, free cash flow, earnings or earnings per share for Comcast and/or Comcast Bidco, as appropriate.

Publication on website

This announcement will be available free of charge, subject to certain restrictions in relation to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, on Comcast's website at www.cmcsa.com/proposal-for-sky and on Sky's website at https://www.skygroup.sky/corporate/investors/offers-for-sky/comcast-offer by no later than 12.00 noon (London time) on the business day following this announcement. Neither the content of any website referred to in this announcement nor the content of any website accessible from hyperlinks is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.

Sky Shareholders may request a hard copy of this announcement by contacting the Receiving Agent, Link Asset Services, on 0345 307 3443 (or +44 (0) 345 307 3443, if telephoning from outside the UK). Sky Shareholders may also request that all future documents, announcements and information to be sent to them in relation to the Acquisition should be in hard copy form. A hard copy of such documents, announcements (including this announcement) and information will not be sent unless so requested.

Rounding

Certain figures included in this announcement have been subjected to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, figures shown for the same category presented in different tables may vary slightly and figures shown as totals in certain tables may not be an arithmetic aggregation of the figures that precede them.

Time

All times shown in this announcement are London times, unless otherwise stated.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the United States' largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBCUniversal and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

END

OUPEAKEAFFFPFEF