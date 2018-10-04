Comcast Corporation RECOMMENDED MANDATORY SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY

TIDMSKY

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

4 October 2018

RECOMMENDED MANDATORY SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY

ACQUISITION OF 21ST CENTURY FOX SHAREHOLDING

Comcast Bidco is pleased to announce that on 3 October 2018 it entered into an agreement to acquire the 672,783,139 Sky Shares held by 21st Century Fox or its affiliates (representing approximately 39.12 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of Sky) at a price of GBP17.28 per share (the "Acquisition Agreement").

Following completion of this acquisition, expected to occur on 9 October 2018, Comcast Bidco will hold or have received acceptances in respect of over 75 per cent. in aggregate of the issued ordinary share capital of Sky. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Unless the context otherwise requires and save to the extent superseded in this announcement, the definitions and rules of interpretation used in the mandatory offer document published by Comcast Bidco on 27 September 2018 in respect of the Mandatory Offer shall also apply in this announcement.

A copy of the Acquisition Agreement is available free of charge, subject to certain restrictions in relation to persons resident in Restricted Jurisdictions, on Comcast's website at www.cmcsa.com/proposal-for-sky.

Enquiries

Comcast Corporation D'Arcy Rudnay (Media) +1 215 286 8582 Jason Armstrong (Investors) +1 215 286 7972 Robey Warshaw Simon Robey / Simon Warshaw +44 20 7317 3900 Evercore Roger Altman / Eduardo Mestre +1 212 857 3100 BofA Merrill Lynch Adrian Mee / Tim Waddell / Peter Luck +44 20 7628 1000 Wells Fargo Stephen Locke +1 704 410 4766 Tulchan Communications Andrew Grant/ Tom Murray +44 20 7353 4200

Comcast has retained Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP as legal advisers in connection with the matters described in this announcement.

Important notices relating to financial advisers

Robey Warshaw LLP ("Robey Warshaw"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively as financial adviser to Comcast and Comcast Bidco and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement, and Robey Warshaw will not be responsible to anyone other than Comcast and Comcast Bidco for providing the protections afforded to clients of Robey Warshaw or for providing advice in relation to the matters referred to in this announcement, the contents of this announcement or any other matter referred to herein.

Evercore Group L.L.C. ("Evercore Group"), a securities broker-dealer registered with the SEC and subject to regulation by the SEC and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, together with its affiliate, Evercore Partners International LLP (together with Evercore Group, "Evercore"), which is authorised and regulated by the FCA in the United Kingdom, are acting exclusively as financial adviser to Comcast and Comcast Bidco and no one else in connection with the matters referred to in this announcement and will not regard any other person as their client in relation to the matters referred to in this announcement and will not be responsible to anyone other than Comcast and Comcast Bidco for providing the protections afforded to clients of Evercore, nor for providing advice in relation to the matters referred to in this announcement. Neither Evercore nor any of its subsidiaries, branches or affiliates owes or accepts any duty, liability or responsibility whatsoever (whether direct or indirect, whether in contract or in tort, under statute or otherwise) to any person who is not a client of Evercore in connection with this announcement, any statement contained therein or otherwise.

Merrill Lynch International ("BofA Merrill Lynch"), a subsidiary of Bank of America Corporation, which is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the FCA and the Prudential Regulation Authority in the United Kingdom, is acting exclusively as financial adviser for Comcast and Comcast Bidco and will not be responsible to anyone other than Comcast and Comcast Bidco for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the matters set out in this announcement.

Wells Fargo Securities, LLC ("Wells Fargo"), a subsidiary of Wells Fargo & Company, which is authorised by the SEC and regulated by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the SEC in the United States, is acting exclusively as co-financial adviser for Comcast and Comcast Bidco and will not be responsible to anyone other than Comcast and Comcast Bidco for providing the protections afforded to its clients or for providing advice in relation to the matters set out in this announcement.

Further information

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not intended to, and does not, constitute or form part of any offer or invitation, or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to the Acquisition or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of securities of Sky in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law. The Acquisition will be implemented solely pursuant to the terms of the Mandatory Offer Document (read in conjunction with the First Offer Document) and the Forms of Acceptance, which contain the full terms and conditions of the Acquisition, including details of how to accept the Mandatory Offer. Any decision in respect of, or other response to, the Acquisition should be made only on the basis of the information contained in the Mandatory Offer Document (read in conjunction with the First Offer Document) and the Forms of Acceptance. Sky Shareholders are advised to read the formal documentation in relation to the Acquisition carefully. Each Sky Shareholder is urged to consult his or her independent professional adviser regarding the tax consequences of the Acquisition.

This announcement does not constitute a prospectus or prospectus equivalent document.

Information relating to Sky Shareholders

Please be aware that addresses, electronic addresses and certain other information provided by Sky Shareholders, persons with information rights and other relevant persons for the receipt of communications from Sky may be provided to Comcast and Comcast Bidco during the Offer Period as required under Section 4 of Appendix 4 of the Code.

Important information for U.S. shareholders and Sky ADR Holders

Sky is a public limited company incorporated in England. The Mandatory Offer is being made to Sky Shareholders in the United States in compliance with the applicable U.S. tender offer rules under the U.S. Exchange Act, including Regulation 14E thereunder taking into account no action and exemptive relief granted by the SEC, and otherwise in accordance with the requirements of English law. Accordingly, the Mandatory Offer is subject to disclosure and other procedural requirements, including with respect to withdrawal rights, the offer timetable, settlement procedures and timing of payments that are different from those applicable under U.S. domestic tender offer law and practice. Sky's financial information, including any included in the offer documentation, will not have been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (U.S. GAAP), or derived therefrom, and may therefore differ from, and not be comparable with, financial information of U.S. companies.

Comcast and/or Comcast Bidco and their affiliates or brokers (acting as agents for Comcast and/or Comcast Bidco and their affiliates, as applicable) may from time to time, and other than pursuant to the Mandatory Offer, directly or indirectly, purchase, or arrange to purchase outside the United States, shares in Sky or any securities that are convertible into, exchangeable for or exercisable for such shares before or during the period in which the Mandatory Offer remains open for acceptance, to the extent permitted by, and in compliance with, exemptive relief granted by the SEC from Rule 14e-5 under the U.S. Exchange Act and in compliance with the Code. These purchases may occur either in the open market at prevailing prices or in private transactions at negotiated prices. Information about any such purchases or arrangements to purchase that is made public in accordance with English law and practice will be available to all investors (including in the United States) via the Regulatory News Service on www.londonstockexchange.com.

The Mandatory Offer, if consummated, may have consequences under U.S. federal income tax and applicable U.S. state and local, as well as non-U.S., tax laws for Sky Shareholders and Sky ADR Holders. Each Sky Shareholder and Sky ADR Holder is urged to consult his or her independent professional adviser regarding the tax consequences of the Mandatory Offer.

