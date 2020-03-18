Comcast Down Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2008 -- Data Talk

Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) is currently at $34.20, down $4.02 or 10.52%

-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 31, 2018, when it closed at $34.05

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Dec. 1, 2008, when it fell 10.9%

-- Currently down four of the past six days

-- Down 15.41% month-to-date

-- Down 23.95% year-to-date

-- Down 28% from its all-time closing high of $47.50 on Jan. 17, 2020

-- Down 13.35% from 52 weeks ago (March 20, 2019), when it closed at $39.47

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $33.27; lowest intraday level since Dec. 27, 2018, when it hit $33.11

-- Down 12.95% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 18, 2009, when it fell as much as 17.12%

-- Eighth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 3:07:23 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet