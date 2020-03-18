Log in
COMCAST CORPORATION

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
News 


Comcast Down Over 10%, on Pace for Largest Percent Decrease Since December 2008 -- Data Talk

03/18/2020 | 03:27pm EDT

Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) is currently at $34.20, down $4.02 or 10.52%

-- Would be lowest close since Dec. 31, 2018, when it closed at $34.05

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Dec. 1, 2008, when it fell 10.9%

-- Currently down four of the past six days

-- Down 15.41% month-to-date

-- Down 23.95% year-to-date

-- Down 28% from its all-time closing high of $47.50 on Jan. 17, 2020

-- Down 13.35% from 52 weeks ago (March 20, 2019), when it closed at $39.47

-- Down 28% from its 52 week closing high of $47.50 on Jan. 17, 2020

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $33.27; lowest intraday level since Dec. 27, 2018, when it hit $33.11

-- Down 12.95% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 18, 2009, when it fell as much as 17.12%

-- Eighth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 3:07:23 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -7.61% 35.09 Delayed Quote.-15.01%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -7.64% 19518.89 Delayed Quote.-29.26%
NASDAQ 100 -6.07% 7010.114692 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
NASDAQ COMP. -6.07% 6855.965394 Delayed Quote.-12.24%
S&P 500 -6.84% 2343.06 Delayed Quote.-21.72%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 B
EBIT 2020 21 605 M
Net income 2020 13 029 M
Debt 2020 88 666 M
Yield 2020 2,40%
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,31x
EV / Sales2021 2,21x
Capitalization 174 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 50,38  $
Last Close Price 38,22  $
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-15.01%174 017
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-34.31%168 863
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-36.95%9 559
VIACOMCBS INC.-69.65%8 036
RTL GROUP-27.38%5 387
FORMULA ONE GROUP-51.81%5 066
