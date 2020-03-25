Comcast Down Over 5%, on Pace for Lowest Close Since June 2018 -- Data Talk

Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) is currently at $32.88, down $1.76 or 5.07%
-- Would be lowest close since June 29, 2018, when it closed at $32.81
-- The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 will have important ramifications for media giants. Comcast's NBCUniversal, which has the U.S. rights to the Olympics, said it sold nearly $1.3 billion in ad revenue for the 2020 Games that were set to take place in July
-- Snaps a two day winning streak
-- Down 18.66% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Oct. 2008, when it fell 19.71%
-- Down 26.87% year-to-date
-- Down 30.77% from its all-time closing high of $47.50 on Jan. 17, 2020
-- Down 18.22% from 52 weeks ago (March 27, 2019), when it closed at $40.21
-- Would be a new 52 week closing low
-- Traded as low as $31.78
-- Down 8.26% at today's intraday low
-- Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today
-- Ninth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today
All data as of 11:00:29 AM
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet