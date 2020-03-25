Log in
Comcast Down Over 5%, on Pace for Lowest Close Since June 2018 -- Data Talk

03/25/2020 | 11:27am EDT

Comcast Corporation Class A (CMCSA) is currently at $32.88, down $1.76 or 5.07%

-- Would be lowest close since June 29, 2018, when it closed at $32.81

-- The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics to 2021 will have important ramifications for media giants. Comcast's NBCUniversal, which has the U.S. rights to the Olympics, said it sold nearly $1.3 billion in ad revenue for the 2020 Games that were set to take place in July

-- Snaps a two day winning streak

-- Down 18.66% month-to-date; on pace for worst month since Oct. 2008, when it fell 19.71%

-- Down 26.87% year-to-date

-- Down 30.77% from its all-time closing high of $47.50 on Jan. 17, 2020

-- Down 18.22% from 52 weeks ago (March 27, 2019), when it closed at $40.21

-- Would be a new 52 week closing low

-- Traded as low as $31.78

-- Down 8.26% at today's intraday low

-- Worst performer in the Nasdaq 100 today

-- Ninth most active stock in the Nasdaq 100 today

All data as of 11:00:29 AM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -4.42% 33.25 Delayed Quote.-22.97%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 2.24% 21213.08 Delayed Quote.-34.85%
NASDAQ 100 -0.75% 7527.734152 Delayed Quote.-19.91%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.47% 7410.200548 Delayed Quote.-23.33%
S&P 500 0.62% 2466.35 Delayed Quote.-24.25%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 113 B
EBIT 2020 21 304 M
Net income 2020 12 841 M
Debt 2020 88 724 M
Yield 2020 2,64%
P/E ratio 2020 12,6x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 2,18x
EV / Sales2021 2,08x
Capitalization 158 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 49,26  $
Last Close Price 34,64  $
Spread / Highest target 55,9%
Spread / Average Target 42,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 9,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-22.97%157 717
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-32.16%177 150
VIACOMCBS INC.-64.86%9 178
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-41.30%8 851
FORMULA ONE GROUP-48.05%5 482
RTL GROUP-30.33%5 080
