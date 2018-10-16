Comcast : German regulator probes Sky's Champions League streaming deal with DAZN

Log in
10/16/2018 | 11:05am CEST

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's antitrust regulator said on Tuesday it was opening an administrative probe into whether Sky Deutschland's streaming deal with DAZN to air Champions League soccer matches was in accordance with competition law.

Sky Deutschland is owned by Sky Plc, which has just been taken over by Comcast in a $40 billion (30.4 billion pounds) deal. DAZN, part of tycoon Len Blavatnik's Perform group, is positioning itself as the 'Netflix of sport'.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Michelle Martin)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 1.36% 35.09 Delayed Quote.-12.38%
SKY 0.00% 1726.5 Delayed Quote.70.55%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 513 M
EBIT 2018 19 209 M
Net income 2018 12 073 M
Debt 2018 64 752 M
Yield 2018 2,12%
P/E ratio 2018 13,46
P/E ratio 2019 12,66
EV / Sales 2018 2,50x
EV / Sales 2019 2,33x
Capitalization 159 B
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 43,4 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-12.38%158 627
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)5.52%165 307
SKY70.55%39 154
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP5.55%22 317
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE-4.03%22 317
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP13.83%22 317
