Comcast : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

Each share of Class B common stock is convertible at any time at the option of Comcast Corporation into one share of Class A common stock. All shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock upon the occurrence of certain events specified in the Issuer's sixth amended and restated certificate of incorporation. Subject to such automatic conversion, the shares of Class B common stock have no expiration date.
Based on the Issuer's Form S-1/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 10, 2019 (the "Form S-1"), Comcast's holding of shares of Class B common stock is deemed to represent a beneficial ownership more than 10% of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock. However, based on the Form S-1, Comcast's shares of Class B common stock represent less than 5% of total equity and voting power of all shares of the Issuer's Class A common stock and Class B common stock on a combined basis.
NBCUniversal Media, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCUniversal, LLC; Comcast Corporation owns 100% of NBCUniversal, LLC's common equity (through wholly owned subsidiaries).
/s/ Thomas J. Reid, Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel and
Secretary, Comcast
Corporation
/s/ Thomas J. Reid, Senior Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal, LLC
/s/ Thomas J. Reid, Senior Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Media, LLC
** Signature of Reporting Person
09/25/2019
09/25/2019
09/25/2019
Date
