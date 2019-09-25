Log in
COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report  
Comcast : Initial filing by director officer or owner of more than ten percent.

09/25/2019 | 09:08pm EDT

SEC Form 3

FORM 3

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

OMB APPROVAL

Washington, D.C. 20549

OMB Number:

3235-0104

INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF

Estimated average burden

hours per response:

0.5

SECURITIES

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

2. Date of Event

COMCAST CORP

Requiring Statement

(Month/Day/Year)

3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

PELOTON INTERACTIVE, INC.[ PTON ]

09/25/2019

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

ONE COMCAST CENTER

(Street)

PHILADELPHIA PA

19103-2838

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer (Check all applicable)

Director

X 10% Owner

Officer (give title

Other (specify

below)

below)

  1. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
  2. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line)

Form filed by One Reporting

Person

  • Form filed by More than One Reporting Person

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

1. Title of Security (Instr. 4)

2. Amount of Securities

3. Ownership

4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

Beneficially Owned (Instr. 4)

Form: Direct (D)

(Instr. 5)

or Indirect (I)

(Instr. 5)

Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned

(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)

1. Title of Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

2. Date Exercisable and

3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying

4.

5.

6. Nature of Indirect

Expiration Date

Derivative Security (Instr. 4)

Conversion

Ownership

Beneficial Ownership

(Month/Day/Year)

or

Form:

(Instr. 5)

Exercise

Direct (D)

Amount or

Price of

or Indirect

Date

Expiration

Number of

Derivative

(I) (Instr. 5)

Exercisable

Date

Title

Shares

Security

Class B Common Stock

(1)

(1)

Class A Common Stock

10,340,864(2)

0

I

By Subsidiary(3)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

COMCAST CORP

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

ONE COMCAST CENTER

(Street)

PHILADELPHIA

PA

19103-2838

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

NBCUniversal, LLC

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

30 ROCKEFELLER PLAZA

(Street)

NEW YORK

NY

10112

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person*

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

(Last)

(First)

(Middle)

30 ROCKEFELLER PLAZA

(Street)

NEW YORK

NY

10112

(City)

(State)

(Zip)

Explanation of Responses:

  1. Each share of Class B common stock is convertible at any time at the option of Comcast Corporation into one share of Class A common stock. All shares of Class B common stock will automatically convert into shares of Class A common stock upon the occurrence of certain events specified in the Issuer's sixth amended and restated certificate of incorporation. Subject to such automatic conversion, the shares of Class B common stock have no expiration date.
  2. Based on the Issuer's Form S-1/A filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on September 10, 2019 (the "Form S-1"), Comcast's holding of shares of Class B common stock is deemed to represent a beneficial ownership more than 10% of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock. However, based on the Form S-1, Comcast's shares of Class B common stock represent less than 5% of total equity and voting power of all shares of the Issuer's Class A common stock and Class B common stock on a combined basis.
  3. NBCUniversal Media, LLC is a wholly owned subsidiary of NBCUniversal, LLC; Comcast Corporation owns 100% of NBCUniversal, LLC's common equity (through wholly owned subsidiaries).

/s/ Thomas J. Reid, Senior Executive Vice President, General Counsel and

Secretary, Comcast

Corporation

/s/ Thomas J. Reid, Senior Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal, LLC

/s/ Thomas J. Reid, Senior Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Media, LLC

** Signature of Reporting Person

09/25/2019

09/25/2019

09/25/2019

Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly. * If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5 (b)(v).

  • Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.
    Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Exhibit 99.1

Joint Filer Information

Name of Joint Filer:

NBCUniversal, LLC

Address of Joint Filer:

30 Rockefeller Plaza

New York, NY 10112

Relationship of Joint Filer to Issuer:

10% Owner

Name of Joint Filer:

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Address of Joint Filer:

30 Rockefeller Plaza

New York, NY 10112

Relationship of Joint Filer to Issuer:

10% Owner

Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol:

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (PTON)

Date of Earliest Transaction Required

to be Reported (Month/Day/Year):

09/25/2019

Designated Filer:

Comcast Corporation

Signature:

NBCUNIVERSAL, LLC

By: /s/ Thomas J. Reid

Name: Thomas J. Reid

Title: Senior Executive Vice President

Date: September 25, 2019

Signature:

NBCUNIVERSAL MEDIA, LLC

By: /s/ Thomas J. Reid

Name: Thomas J. Reid

Title: Senior Executive Vice President

Date: September 25, 2019

Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 25 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2019 01:07:01 UTC
