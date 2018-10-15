Comcast : Involta Data Center Relies on Comcast Business Ethernet to Deliver Hybrid IT Services

FREEPORT, Pa., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Comcast Business today announced that Involta, a hybrid IT, cloud computing and data center services company, is using Comcast Ethernet to facilitate network services for several firms in the Greater Pittsburgh area. Involta's customers leverage Comcast Business high-performance Ethernet services to support their business operations.

Founded in 1998, Involta manages 14 enterprise-class, multi-tenant data centers across the country that provide companies with IT intelligence and end-to-end infrastructure, including fiber connectivity, managed services and colocation. Healthcare, technology, manufacturing, government and other industries work directly with Involta for their technical expertise in scalable, reliable, best-in-class services for managing businesses' critical data infrastructure. Involta's largest data center, located in Freeport, PA., was built less than a year ago and it already responsible for operating the infrastructure of more than 100 firms around the Pittsburgh metro area.

"Comcast Business is a long-time partner assisting us in providing technology services across several of our data centers. The relationship allows us to deliver solid hybrid IT services," said Michael Meloy, regional vice president and general manager at Involta. "It is tough to build a solid infrastructure without good network partners."

The 39,570-square-foot Freeport data center utilizes several of Comcast Business' Ethernet services to provide its customers, including UPMC, with reliable, scalable technology offerings including WAN/MPLS, Ethernet Network Services, Ethernet Private Lines and Ethernet Dedicated Internet. Involta's team implemented a High Bandwidth Gigabyte-per-second (Gbps) Ethernet Dedicated Internet service to handle their internal communications network, allowing the 12-person staff to connect with their colleagues and leverage SaaS-based applications such as Salesforce, email and other operational programs.

"Our Freeport data center is in a rural area and, in this type of location, it can be difficult to secure diverse paths into the data center for disaster recovery purposes. Comcast Business is one of the few carriers that provides us with diverse paths in and out of our data center – a requirement mandated by many of our customers," said Meloy. "We have had remarkable success with Comcast in providing services to our customers and are actively looking to expand our offerings through SD-WAN networks, as this option becomes more popular for diversifying networks and helping to avoid downtime with our customers."

"More companies are turning to hybrid IT service providers such as Involta to manage and operate their IT infrastructures and SaaS-based applications. Strong connections to the internet and their headquarters are essential for these efforts to be successful, and having reliable access to your data center," said Toni Murphy, vice president of Comcast Business Keystone Region. "Involta's customers benefit from reliable, scalable networking with our diverse solution."

About Involta

Involta is an award-winning provider of data center, technical and managed technical services nationwide. Involta offers clients the ability to focus on their core business instead of on IT infrastructure. Founded in 2007, Involta has garnered widespread recognition for excellence and growth, including spots on the Inc. 500/5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the United States. The Involta brand promise is Superior Infrastructure, Operational Excellence and People Who Deliver.

Involta clients benefit from our robust fiber network, end-to-end solutions, a deep IT talent pool, and 14 data center facilities in Arizona, Idaho, Iowa, Minnesota, Ohio and Pennsylvania. They also benefit from the proprietary Involta PULSE PlatformSM (healthcare-focused) and Involta CompliantCloudSM services platform, which leverages the strength and performance of industry leaders like EMC, VMware and Cisco. For more information, visit www.involta.com.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and managed enterprise solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by a next-generation, advanced network, and backed by 24/7 technical support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation's largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Ethernet market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as its fastest growing provider and service provider of the year.

About Comcast Cable

Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed Internet and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand and also provides these services to businesses. Comcast has invested in technology to build an advanced network that delivers among the fastest broadband speeds, and brings customers personalized video, communications and home management offerings. Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

