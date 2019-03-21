Log in
Comcast : Launches $5/Month Streaming Platform for Internet-Only Xfinity Customers

0
03/21/2019 | 02:07pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) is launching Xfinity Flex, a $5-a-month streaming platform for Internet-only Xfinity customers.

The service, rolling out starting next week, is packaged with an Internet-connected, 4K HDR streaming device.

Xfinity Flex includes more than 10,000 free online movies and shows, including content from YouTube, ESPN3, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi TV and Cheddar, the company said. The service can also be used to manage connected home devices.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 112 B
EBIT 2019 21 514 M
Net income 2019 12 371 M
Debt 2019 96 989 M
Yield 2019 2,12%
P/E ratio 2019 14,65
P/E ratio 2020 12,87
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 2,26x
Capitalization 179 B
