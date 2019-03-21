Comcast : Launches $5/Month Streaming Platform for Internet-Only Xfinity Customers

By Josh Beckerman



Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) is launching Xfinity Flex, a $5-a-month streaming platform for Internet-only Xfinity customers.

The service, rolling out starting next week, is packaged with an Internet-connected, 4K HDR streaming device.

Xfinity Flex includes more than 10,000 free online movies and shows, including content from YouTube, ESPN3, Xumo, Pluto, Tubi TV and Cheddar, the company said. The service can also be used to manage connected home devices.

