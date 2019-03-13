Comcast : Makes Emmy Award-Winning X1 Platform Available to Businesses Nationwide

Comcast Business today announced the company’s award-winning X1 video
platform is now available to the millions of bars, restaurants, hotels,
gyms and other businesses across Comcast’s footprint. X1
for Business includes easier search and navigation, voice control
and a picture-in-picture, sports content companion called the X1 Sports
App that includes team and players profiles, statistics and real-time,
game-specific data.
The launch of X1 for Business arrives just in time for the NCAA
Basketball Tournament, one of the most profitable times of the year for
sports bars and restaurants when fans want to watch multiple games at
once and be among friends and co-workers. According to the American
Gaming Association, 70 million college basketball brackets are filled
out annually and last year, first-round coverage averaged
8.6 million television viewers, up from 8.2 million in 2017.
“Businesses across the country can now offer their customers the same
award-winning video experience that millions of people experience every
day in their living room,” said Christian Nascimento, Vice President
Product and Premise Services, Comcast Business. “X1 for Business is a
game-changer – whether it’s a bar or restaurant integrating sports stats
into the viewing experience, a hotel or gym giving customers an easier
way to find what they want to watch or a small business helping their
guests pass the time in the lobby or waiting room.”
Today, about two-thirds of Comcast’s residential customers have X1. X1
for Business will offer businesses and their customers:
-
Voice Control: Businesses can use the X1 Voice Remote to
quickly search for networks, shows and movies, change the channel, get
recommendations, navigate content and more. There are more than 24
million residential voice remotes deployed and there were 8 billion
voice searches last year alone.
-
On-Screen Guide: The easy to use on-screen guide and search
functionality allows employees to focus on serving customers, and not
searching for programming. A view of the last nine channels makes
accessing popular and most-watched content easier than ever.
-
Sports Content: Provide customers with up to the minutes sports
updates. The X1 Sports app brings real-time scores and statistics to
sports like baseball, football, basketball and NASCAR, alongside the
in-game action
-
Accessibility: The X1 talking guide is the industry’s first and
only voice-enabled television user interface that reads aloud
selections like program titles, network and time slots, serving as a
solution for TV fans who have a visual disability.
-
Language of Choice: Bicultural customers can quickly change the
guide and channel listings from English to Spanish and find
Spanish-language and SAP-enabled programming through advanced
filtering directly within the experience.
“Comcast has the potential to disrupt the nearly $4 billion United
States business TV market with X1 for Business,” said Greg Ireland,
multiscreen video analyst at IDC. “Products and solutions that have
generated excellent results on the residential side can help businesses
gain an edge in attracting new and returning customers.”
X1 for Business is now available to businesses across Comcast’s
footprint. Customers from across industries will begin upgrading their
service to enhance experiences such as: in-room, voice-controlled TV
watching in hotels; real-time sports stats and content at workout
stations in gyms; and intuitive, easy-to-navigate channel options while
at the office.
Comcast won an Emmy
Award for Technology and Engineering – the award specifically honors
the work of the technology teams that develop the Xfinity X1
Voice Remote and the innovative software platform that powers it.
And the company won the prestigious Red
Dot Design Award, which each year recognizes products from around
the world that exemplify “outstanding design.”
To learn more about X1 for Business and Comcast Business’s Business TV
solutions, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/learn/tv
About Comcast Business
Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed
Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their
business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer
support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the
growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable
provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in
the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading
industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of
Ethernet services. For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on
Twitter @ComcastBusiness and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology
company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and
Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video,
high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under
the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It
also provides wireless and security and automation services to
residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global
and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and
Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations,
television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and
Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment
companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content
through its pay television services. It also provides communications
services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless
services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and
entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive
content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for
more information.
