Comcast : NBC Sports Scheduled to Air Record 109 Games During 2018-19 NHL Regular Season

Coverage begins Wednesday, Oct. 3, at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, when Alex Ovechkin and the Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals raise their championship banner to the rafters and host the Boston Bruins. All games will be streamed live on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app to authenticated users via TV Everywhere.

NBC Sports' 2018-19 NHL schedule is highlighted by the debut of 'Wednesday Night Hockey' on NBCSN, which will showcase the network's most diverse schedule since it acquired NHL rights prior to the 2005-06 season, as well as NHL's current and rising stars. Highlights of NBC Sports' 'Wednesday Night Hockey' schedule on NBCSN include:

Doubleheaders - 17 of 25 'Wednesday Night Hockey' showcases on NBCSN will be doubleheaders, the most in the network's history, with a nearly equal balance of Eastern and Western Conference teams;

Star Power - Established stars and young phenoms will take center stage on 'Wednesday Night Hockey', highlighted by multiple appearances from the likes of Alex Ovechkin (WSH), Marc-Andre Fleury (VGK), Sidney Crosby (PIT), Patrick Kane (CHI), P.K. Subban (NSH), Patrice Bergeron (BOS), Steven Stamkos (TBL), Claude Giroux (PHI) Connor McDavid (EDM), Patrik Laine (WPG), Auston Matthews (TOR), Henrik Lundqvist, (NYR), Johnny Gaudreau (CGY), Joe Pavelski (SJS), Jonathan Quick (LAK), and Nathan MacKinnon (COL);

Diverse schedule - 'Wednesday Night Hockey' will feature NBCSN's widest variety of teams to date on Wednesday nights, including multiple appearances by Tampa Bay, Colorado, Toronto, Vegas, Edmonton, Nashville, and Winnipeg. The defending champion Washington Capitals lead all teams with eight 'Wednesday Night Hockey' appearances;

Earlier start times - While some games will begin at 8 p.m. ET, the majority of 'Wednesday Night Hockey' games and doubleheaders will begin at either 7 p.m. ET or 7:30 p.m. ET. On many occasions, coverage of the second game of 'Wednesday Night Hockey' doubleheaders begins at 9:30 p.m. ET, earlier than past years.

'With the impressive growth of fan interest in non-traditional NHL markets combined with the emergence of a number of rising stars, we felt the time was right to broaden our Wednesday night schedule and evolve the brand,' said Sam Flood, Executive Producer & President, Production, NBC Sports and NBCSN. 'Fans will still see plenty of games between traditional powers, but our new approach to Wednesday nights - including a record number of doubleheaders - allows us to show more rising stars and more Western Conference and Canadian teams than ever before.'

Following are highlights of NBC Sports' 2018-19 NHL regular-season schedule:

The season opens with a 'Wednesday Night Hockey' doubleheader on Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN as the defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals host the Boston Bruins, followed by the Anaheim Ducks vs. San Jose Sharks at 10:30 p.m. ET;

NBC Sports will present the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic between the Bruins and Chicago Blackhawks from iconic Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Jan. 1, 2019, at 1 p.m. ET on NBC;

NBC Sports will present exclusive primetime coverage of the 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers from Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC;

NBC will present coverage of the 2019 NHL All-Star Weekend from SAP Center in San Jose, Calif., home of the San Jose Sharks, on Jan. 25-26, highlighted by live coverage of the All-Star Game on Saturday, Jan. 26, in primetime on NBC, the first time the All-Star Game will be televised live on a broadcast network since 1997;

NBC Sports will present 13 NHL games on NBC, beginning with the 2018 Discover Thanksgiving Showdown on Friday, Nov, 23, when the Philadelphia Flyers host the New York Rangers;

67 of 110 scheduled regular-season games on NBC and NBCSN - more than 60% - will feature at least one Western Conference team.

NHL WINTER CLASSIC AND NHL STADIUM SERIES

On Jan. 1, the 2019 Bridgestone NHL Winter Classic will feature the Boston Bruins and the Chicago Blackhawks from Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on NBC. The NHL Winter Classic has produced the five most-watched regular-season games in NHL history. The 2019 Coors Light NHL Stadium Series will feature the Pittsburgh Penguins and Philadelphia Flyers on Feb. 23 in primetime on NBC at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT HOCKEY

NBCSN's exclusive 'Wednesday Night Hockey' coverage will feature the NHL's established stars and young phenoms, and NBC Sports' most diverse schedule to date. In addition, many 'Wednesday Night Hockey' games and doubleheaders will feature earlier start times (7-7:30 p.m. ET). In many cases, Eastern Conference teams will be featured in the first game of the doubleheader, followed by a Western Conference matchup in the nightcap. Notable games on the 'Wednesday Night Hockey' schedule include:

October 10 - A 2018 Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Vegas Golden Knights and Washington Capitals;

October 24 - Two of the best young stars in the NHL will clash when Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs visit Patrik Laine and the Winnipeg Jets;

January 23 - Ovechkin and the Capitals host Matthews and the Maple Leafs, followed by a battle out west between P.K. Subban and the Nashville Predators vs. Marc-Andre Fleury and the Golden Knights;

February 13 - Three-time Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins host Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers in Edmonton's only visit to Pittsburgh;

March 20 - A rematch of the 2018 Eastern Conference Final, as Ovechkin and the Capitals host Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning.

