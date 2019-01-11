Log in
Comcast Corporation

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/11 04:31:01 pm
36.05 USD   +0.64%
2018Disney profit boosted by fans flocking to parks, movies
RE
2018Disney profit boosted by fans flocking to parks, movies
RE
2018High-speed data boom drives Comcast profit beat
RE
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comcast : NBC Sports To Present Nearly 350 Hours Of IndyCar Coverage In 2019 Highlighted By First-Ever Indianapolis 500 On NBC

01/11/2019 | 05:19pm EST

Highlights of NBC Sports' 2019 INDYCAR schedule:

  • NBC Sports' inaugural presentation of the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday, May 26, on NBC, NBCSports.com, and the NBC Sports app;
  • Eight total INDYCAR races on NBC, including the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on Saturday, May 11, the Detroit Dual races on the weekend of June 1-2, and the final two races of the season in Portland (Sunday, Sept. 1) and Laguna Seca (Sunday, Sept. 22).
  • Extensive coverage on NBC Sports Gold - NBC Sports' direct-to-consumer live streaming product - including live coverage of all practices and qualifying, all Indy Lights races, and on-demand replays;

NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app - NBC Sports Group's live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets and connected TVs - will stream all races during the 2019 IndyCar Series.

'As the exclusive home of INDYCAR in 2019, NBC Sports will provide fans with more on-track coverage than ever before,' said Jon Miller, President, Programming, NBC Sports & NBCSN. 'From centralized, seamless coverage on NBC and NBCSN to unparalleled support surrounding the 103rd Indianapolis 500, one of the most prestigious events in all of sports, NBC Sports will super-serve INDYCAR Nation through its best-in-class television, digital, production and marketing assets.'

'This will be the most complete and robust season of INDYCAR viewing for our fans,' said Mark Miles, president and CEO of Hulman & Company, which owns INDYCAR and Indianapolis Motor Speedway. 'Fans can not only see everything that happens on the track, they can see races at their convenience on the same day, which until now had not been available.'

2019 INDYCAR SEASON ON NBC AND NBCSN

NBC Sports' coverage of the 2019 IndyCar Series begins on Sunday, March 10, on NBCSN with live coverage of the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, the first of 17 races to air on NBC and NBCSN during the season.

The 103rd Running of the Indianapolis 500, set for Sunday, May 26, 2019, will be the first ever on NBC. The Indy 500 will also be included in NBC Sports' Championship Season marketing campaign, which touts numerous high-profile championship events that are presented across NBC Sports platforms from May to July, including the Triple Crown, The PLAYERS, Premier League Championship Sunday, French Open, Stanley Cup Final, Tour de France, and The Open Championship.

INDYCAR coverage on NBC will begin with the Grand Prix of Indianapolis on Saturday, May 11. Following the Indy 500, NBC will present the Detroit Dual on the weekend of June 1-2, followed by races at Road America on Sunday, June 23 and Mid-Ohio on Sunday, July 28. For the first time, the INDYCAR championship will be decided on NBC, with the season's penultimate race in Portland on Sunday, Sept. 1, followed by season finale at Laguna Seca on Sunday, Sept. 22.

NBCSN will televise the first four races of the 2019 IndyCar Series. Following the season opener at St. Pete, NBCSN will showcase INDYCAR's inaugural race at Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas on Sunday, March 24, followed by the Grand Prix of Alabama on Sunday, April 7, and the iconic Grand Prix of Long Beach on Sunday, April 14.

NBCSN will also present a trio of primetime races (Texas, June 8; Iowa, July 20; Gateway, August 24), as well as schedule mainstays at Toronto on July 14 and Pocono on August 18.

Read the full story here.


Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 22:18:07 UTC
