Comcast : NBCUniversal Becomes First Corporate Sponsor Of LGBTQ Digital Archives Project With ONE Archives Foundation

06/27/2019 | 03:35pm EDT

Comcast NBCUniversal committed to donate $150,000 to the project that will digitize important materials that document Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ) history in America, including photographs, books, letters, video clips, posters, newspaper articles, visual art, and rare historical records.

The materials are currently dispersed around the country in dozens of archives, libraries, and museums, and the project will make them easily accessible to researchers, the media, educational institutions, and the general public. Archival collections include memorabilia from the Stonewall Riots, widely viewed as one of the most important events leading up to the modern LGBTQ rights movement, and which is recognizing its 50th anniversary this month.

'We are honored to partner with the ONE Archives Foundation on this important project, celebrating the significant progress that the LGBTQ community has made toward equality and recognizing the work that still needs to be done,' said Juan Otero, Vice President of Diversity & Inclusion for Comcast Corporation. 'Comcast NBCUniversal has a rich history of supporting the LGBTQ community, from creating a culture of inclusion for our employees and their allies, to showcasing groundbreaking LGBTQ content and talent.'

The National LGBTQ Digital Archive is expected to launch in 2020, and the repository portal will continue to expand as new content is added and America's LGBTQ story continues to unfold.

'The ONE Archives Foundation is thrilled to have the corporate support and endorsement of Comcast NBCUniversal for this important project,' said Jennifer C. Gregg, Executive Director of the ONE Archives Foundation. 'Together, we look forward to building an exciting and critical platform for LGBTQ communities nationwide.'

The ONE Archives Foundation is working with the Smithsonian's National Museum of American History to further develop this initiative. A National Advisory Board has been established to guide the project, consisting of representatives from LGBTQ archives, technologists, academics, activists, historians, and educators.

Comcast NBCUniversal supports the LGBTQ community all year and is celebrating Pride Month through many initiatives, including:

  • Additional free content through its LGBTQ Film & TV Collection;
  • NBC News spotlights on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots;
  • MSNBC airing a primetime, one-hour documentary, called 'Rebellion! Stonewall';
  • Nightly News Films and LGBTQ news site NBC Out collaborating on a four-part digital documentary series on the pre- and post-Stonewall LGBTQ equality movement, the Stonewall riots, and modern Pride celebrations; and
  • Comcast NBCUniversal LGBTQ employees and their allies participating in Pride Parades around the country.

Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 27 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 19:34:02 UTC
EPS Revisions
