Comcast : NBCUniversal Celebrates NFL Kickoff 2018 in Philadelphia

08/30/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Special “Countdown to Kickoff” Event in the City of Brotherly Love Next Thursday September 6th as TODAY, CNBC & NBC Sports Present Coverage from Morning til Midnight

Vince Lombardi Trophy, “Sunday Night Football” Bus, Giveaways, and Special Guests Live on the Comcast Center Plaza in Center City Beginning at 7am ET

Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles Host Atlanta Falcons in “NFL Kickoff 2018” Game Thursday Night; Coverage Begins at 7:30pm ET on NBC