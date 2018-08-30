Log in
Comcast : NBCUniversal Celebrates NFL Kickoff 2018 in Philadelphia

08/30/2018 | 03:31pm CEST

Special “Countdown to Kickoff” Event in the City of Brotherly Love Next Thursday September 6th as TODAY, CNBC & NBC Sports Present Coverage from Morning til Midnight

Vince Lombardi Trophy, “Sunday Night Football” Bus, Giveaways, and Special Guests Live on the Comcast Center Plaza in Center City Beginning at 7am ET

Super Bowl Champion Philadelphia Eagles Host Atlanta Falcons in “NFL Kickoff 2018” Game Thursday Night; Coverage Begins at 7:30pm ET on NBC

With the Philadelphia Eagles returning to the field after their first-ever Super Bowl title, Comcast NBCUniversal will celebrate NFL Kickoff 2018 with unmatched participation by its sports, news and entertainment assets in downtown Philadelphia one week from today on Thursday, September 6th.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180830005471/en/

(Graphic: Comcast NBCUniversal)

(Graphic: Comcast NBCUniversal)

Anticipating widespread excitement in the City of Brotherly Love, NBCUniversal programs will broadcast all day from Center City Philadelphia. NBC News’ TODAY, CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, CNBC’s Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer will be on-location on the Comcast Center Plaza, while NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia provide all-day exclusive coverage to create an unprecedented “Countdown to Kickoff.”

NFL Kickoff 2018 on September 6th features the Super Bowl LII champion Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln Financial Field (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

In addition, the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs are in Philadelphia with Golf Channel and NBC televising all four rounds of the BMW Championship from nearby Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA, from September 6th-9th. The Sunday Night Football bus will appear at Aronimink’s Clubhouse on Wednesday, September 5th for PGA TOUR players to explore.

Below is a summary of the “Countdown to Kickoff” events happening live on the Comcast Center Plaza on September 6th:

  • TODAY: Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones will broadcast LIVE from 7:00 a.m.- 9:00 a.m. ET. The Vince Lombardi Trophy – its first stop as it makes its way around the city throughout the day – the Sunday Night Football bus, special guests and more will all be featured throughout the program.
  • Squawk on the Street: CNBC’s Jim Cramer will join his co-anchors Carl Quintanilla and David Faber, who are live from Post 9 at the New York Stock Exchange, for the 9:00-10:00 a.m. ET hour.
  • Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer: CNBC’s Jim Cramer will host Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer from 4:00-5:30 p.m. ET, taking questions from the audience. Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer airs on CNBC weeknights at 6 p.m. ET.

The events on the Comcast Center Plaza are open to the public. Philadelphia community members and visitors are invited to show their support and share their excitement for the Eagles with a national audience. The events will occur rain or shine.

Additional NFL Kickoff 2018 coverage and events from NBCUniversal partners on September 6th include:

  • NBC10: As the official station of the Philadelphia Eagles, NBC10 is thrilled to welcome the Super Bowl Champions as they kick off the NFL season in their hometown. NBC10’s “Eagles on 10” programming will include unparalleled coverage throughout the entire day, from the Comcast Center Plaza in the morning, to the NFL Experience at Penn’s Landing, to Xfinity Live and culminating with exclusive access inside the Linc in South Philadelphia.
  • NBC Sports Philadelphia: The home of the Authentic Eagles fan will have all-day multiplatform coverage of the defending Super Bowl Champions. Live Eagles coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET with the Mike Missanelli Show from Penn’s Landing as part of the NFL Kickoff Experience. Starting at 5 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Philadelphia will be live on location at Xfinity Live in South Philadelphia. Fans can stop by for great giveaways and be part of the live broadcast. Immediately following the game, fans can tune into NBC Sports Philadelphia for Eagles Postgame Live for live reaction, player interviews and Coach Pederson’s press conference. End Game with Marc Farzetta wraps up coverage. Fans can be part of the action by following @NBCSPhilly on all social media channels.
  • Golf Channel: Football Night in America studio host Mike Tirico is scheduled to join Morning Drive, the network’s daily lifestyle news show airing from 7:30-9:30 a.m. ET, to preview NBC Sports’ coverage of NFL Kickoff 2018.


© Business Wire 2018
