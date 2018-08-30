Comcast : NBCUniversal Celebrates NFL Kickoff 2018 in Philadelphia

With the Philadelphia Eagles returning to the field after their
first-ever Super Bowl title, Comcast NBCUniversal will celebrate NFL
Kickoff 2018 with unmatched participation by its sports, news and
entertainment assets in downtown Philadelphia one week from today on
Thursday, September 6th.
Anticipating widespread excitement in the City of Brotherly Love,
NBCUniversal programs will broadcast all day from Center City
Philadelphia. NBC News’ TODAY, CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, CNBC’s Mad
Money w/ Jim Cramer will be on-location on the Comcast Center Plaza,
while NBC10 and NBC Sports Philadelphia provide all-day exclusive
coverage to create an unprecedented “Countdown to Kickoff.”
NFL Kickoff 2018 on September 6th features the
Super Bowl LII champion Eagles hosting the Atlanta Falcons at Lincoln
Financial Field (7:30 p.m. ET on NBC).
In addition, the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs are in Philadelphia with
Golf Channel and NBC televising all four rounds of the BMW Championship
from nearby Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, PA, from September 6th-9th.
The Sunday Night Football bus will appear at Aronimink’s
Clubhouse on Wednesday, September 5th for PGA TOUR players to
explore.
Below is a summary of the “Countdown to Kickoff” events happening
live on the Comcast Center Plaza on September 6th:
-
TODAY: Al Roker and Sheinelle Jones will
broadcast LIVE from 7:00 a.m.- 9:00 a.m. ET. The Vince Lombardi Trophy
– its first stop as it makes its way around the city throughout the
day – the Sunday Night Football bus, special guests and more
will all be featured throughout the program.
-
Squawk on the Street: CNBC’s Jim Cramer will join his
co-anchors Carl Quintanilla and David Faber, who are live from Post 9
at the New York Stock Exchange, for the 9:00-10:00 a.m. ET hour.
-
Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer: CNBC’s Jim Cramer will host Mad
Money w/ Jim Cramer from 4:00-5:30 p.m. ET, taking questions from
the audience. Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer airs on CNBC weeknights
at 6 p.m. ET.
The events on the Comcast Center Plaza are open to the public.
Philadelphia community members and visitors are invited to show their
support and share their excitement for the Eagles with a national
audience. The events will occur rain or shine.
Additional NFL Kickoff 2018 coverage and events from
NBCUniversal partners on September 6th include:
-
NBC10: As the official station of the Philadelphia Eagles,
NBC10 is thrilled to welcome the Super Bowl Champions as they kick off
the NFL season in their hometown. NBC10’s “Eagles on 10” programming
will include unparalleled coverage throughout the entire day, from the
Comcast Center Plaza in the morning, to the NFL Experience at Penn’s
Landing, to Xfinity Live and culminating with exclusive access inside
the Linc in South Philadelphia.
-
NBC Sports Philadelphia: The home of the Authentic Eagles fan
will have all-day multiplatform coverage of the defending Super Bowl
Champions. Live Eagles coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET with the Mike
Missanelli Show from Penn’s Landing as part of the NFL Kickoff
Experience. Starting at 5 p.m. ET, NBC Sports Philadelphia will be
live on location at Xfinity Live in South Philadelphia. Fans can stop
by for great giveaways and be part of the live broadcast. Immediately
following the game, fans can tune into NBC Sports Philadelphia for Eagles
Postgame Live for live reaction, player interviews and Coach
Pederson’s press conference. End Game with Marc Farzetta wraps
up coverage. Fans can be part of the action by following @NBCSPhilly
on all social media channels.
-
Golf Channel: Football Night in America studio host
Mike Tirico is scheduled to join Morning Drive, the
network’s daily lifestyle news show airing from 7:30-9:30 a.m. ET, to
preview NBC Sports’ coverage of NFL Kickoff 2018.
