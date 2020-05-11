Comcast : NBCUniversal, In Partnership With Sky, Expands One Platform With New Global Business Offering
05/11/2020 | 12:24pm EDT
This will enable marketers to leverage the unparalleled scale and content that only Comcast-NBCUniversal-Sky can provide with one easy way to optimize, plan, deliver and measure their investment.
The leaders of this new global division will be announced in the coming weeks, and will report into NBCUniversal Chairman Linda Yaccarino as well as partner closely with Sky Chief Business Officer Patrick Béhar.
NBCUniversal's One Platform Goes Global with Sky
The latest chapter in NBCUniversal and Sky's partnership sees the companies create a new advertising solution, giving marketers access to the full breadth of premium content and advanced advertising capabilities that each bring to market, providing advertisers scaled content, technology, and partnership opportunities. Now, global brands and international marketers can connect with audiences across the largest portfolio of premium content in the U.S. and access Europe's leading media and entertainment company across all screens in a holistic partnership construct.
Global opportunities now available to marketers via NBCUniversal's One Platform include:
Unparalleled Content, Global IP & Influential Talent: Advertisers have a direct line into Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky's industry-leading $24 billion investment in premium content, with access to global IP from SNL to Game of Thrones, as well international news efforts.
Global Scale, Multiplatform TV Distribution: Together, NBCUniversal and Sky reach an audience that spans more than half a billion viewers every month in more than 160 countries, giving marketers global scale through world-class TV content on every screen, live and on demand.
Data & Strategic Targeting: AdSmart enables marketers to target the right consumers for their brand and business objectives across screens and across markets in the US and abroad.
Industry-Leading Measurement: The NBCUniversal + Sky joint measurement offerings provide brands outcome-based measurement as well as complete transparency into the cross-platform delivery of their buys through CFlight, the next-generation measurement system.
Worldwide Creative Solutions: Advertisers can tap into NBCUniversal and Sky's unmatched creative teams and production resources, including the unique Catalyst agency, to create original branded content, adapt and localize existing creative, and partner with the best talent in the business both in front of and behind the camera.
Cultural Trends & Insights: A new global intelligence lab leverages both companies' relationship with audiences around the world, providing marketers with access to new insights and cultural trends.