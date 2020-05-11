Comcast : NBCUniversal, In Partnership With Sky, Expands One Platform With New Global Business Offering

This will enable marketers to leverage the unparalleled scale and content that only Comcast-NBCUniversal-Sky can provide with one easy way to optimize, plan, deliver and measure their investment.

The leaders of this new global division will be announced in the coming weeks, and will report into NBCUniversal Chairman Linda Yaccarino as well as partner closely with Sky Chief Business Officer Patrick Béhar.

NBCUniversal's One Platform Goes Global with Sky

The latest chapter in NBCUniversal and Sky's partnership sees the companies create a new advertising solution, giving marketers access to the full breadth of premium content and advanced advertising capabilities that each bring to market, providing advertisers scaled content, technology, and partnership opportunities. Now, global brands and international marketers can connect with audiences across the largest portfolio of premium content in the U.S. and access Europe's leading media and entertainment company across all screens in a holistic partnership construct.

Global opportunities now available to marketers via NBCUniversal's One Platform include: