Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comcast : NBCUniversal, In Partnership With Sky, Expands One Platform With New Global Business Offering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/11/2020 | 12:24pm EDT

This will enable marketers to leverage the unparalleled scale and content that only Comcast-NBCUniversal-Sky can provide with one easy way to optimize, plan, deliver and measure their investment.

The leaders of this new global division will be announced in the coming weeks, and will report into NBCUniversal Chairman Linda Yaccarino as well as partner closely with Sky Chief Business Officer Patrick Béhar.

NBCUniversal's One Platform Goes Global with Sky

The latest chapter in NBCUniversal and Sky's partnership sees the companies create a new advertising solution, giving marketers access to the full breadth of premium content and advanced advertising capabilities that each bring to market, providing advertisers scaled content, technology, and partnership opportunities. Now, global brands and international marketers can connect with audiences across the largest portfolio of premium content in the U.S. and access Europe's leading media and entertainment company across all screens in a holistic partnership construct.

Global opportunities now available to marketers via NBCUniversal's One Platform include:

  • Unparalleled Content, Global IP & Influential Talent: Advertisers have a direct line into Comcast, NBCUniversal and Sky's industry-leading $24 billion investment in premium content, with access to global IP from SNL to Game of Thrones, as well international news efforts.
  • Global Scale, Multiplatform TV Distribution: Together, NBCUniversal and Sky reach an audience that spans more than half a billion viewers every month in more than 160 countries, giving marketers global scale through world-class TV content on every screen, live and on demand.
  • Data & Strategic Targeting: AdSmart enables marketers to target the right consumers for their brand and business objectives across screens and across markets in the US and abroad.
  • Industry-Leading Measurement: The NBCUniversal + Sky joint measurement offerings provide brands outcome-based measurement as well as complete transparency into the cross-platform delivery of their buys through CFlight, the next-generation measurement system.
  • Worldwide Creative Solutions: Advertisers can tap into NBCUniversal and Sky's unmatched creative teams and production resources, including the unique Catalyst agency, to create original branded content, adapt and localize existing creative, and partner with the best talent in the business both in front of and behind the camera.
  • Cultural Trends & Insights: A new global intelligence lab leverages both companies' relationship with audiences around the world, providing marketers with access to new insights and cultural trends.

Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 11 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 May 2020 16:23:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
12:24pCOMCAST : NBCUniversal, In Partnership With Sky, Expands One Platform With New G..
PU
12:03pCOMCAST : NBCUniversal, Sky expand ad-buying tool globally
RE
05/09TV Cord-Cutting Hits Record as Coronavirus Shutters Businesses
DJ
05/07MICROSOFT : NBCUniversal's Peacock Streaming Service Will Be Available on Micros..
DJ
05/07Liberty and Telefonica agree $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
RE
05/07COMCAST : Hillsboro School District and Comcast Announce Partnership to Provide ..
BU
05/07COMCAST : Xfinity Watchathon Week Returns May 11- 17 With More Than 10,000 Free ..
BU
05/06COMCAST : Sac City Unified, City of Sacramento, and Comcast Team Up to Provide F..
BU
05/04CONNECTING BRITONS : Major telecom players in the UK
RE
05/04Telefonica shares rise on O2-Virgin Media merger talks
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 102 B
EBIT 2020 16 851 M
Net income 2020 8 577 M
Debt 2020 91 961 M
Yield 2020 2,49%
P/E ratio 2020 19,8x
P/E ratio 2021 13,9x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
EV / Sales2021 2,26x
Capitalization 167 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 44,94  $
Last Close Price 36,54  $
Spread / Highest target 47,8%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-18.76%166 751
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-24.52%197 172
VIACOMCBS INC.-56.92%11 271
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-31.68%10 422
FORMULA ONE GROUP-33.19%7 080
RTL GROUP-32.79%4 925
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group