Comcast : NBCUniversal News Group Sets 50% Diversity Goal -- Los Angeles Times

* NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde has set a goal that at least 50% of the staff be diverse to better reflect the country's demographic makeup, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

* Mr. Conde, who calls the initiative the "50% Challenge," didn't put a timeframe, according to the Times, which reviewed an internal video sent Tuesday to employees of the Comcast Corp. unit.

* Mr. Conde also pledged to invest in more long-form documentaries that examine issues facing communities of color, the Times reported.

* Progress on diversity will be part of performance reviews of the leadership team, the Times said.

Full story: https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2020-07-07/nbc-news-group-chairman-wants-a-50-diverse-work-force-cesar-conde