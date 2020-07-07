Log in
Comcast : NBCUniversal News Group Sets 50% Diversity Goal -- Los Angeles Times

07/07/2020 | 05:34pm EDT

* NBCUniversal News Group Chairman Cesar Conde has set a goal that at least 50% of the staff be diverse to better reflect the country's demographic makeup, according to a Los Angeles Times report.

* Mr. Conde, who calls the initiative the "50% Challenge," didn't put a timeframe, according to the Times, which reviewed an internal video sent Tuesday to employees of the Comcast Corp. unit.

* Mr. Conde also pledged to invest in more long-form documentaries that examine issues facing communities of color, the Times reported.

* Progress on diversity will be part of performance reviews of the leadership team, the Times said.

Full story: https://www.latimes.com/entertainment-arts/business/story/2020-07-07/nbc-news-group-chairman-wants-a-50-diverse-work-force-cesar-conde

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 102 B - -
Net income 2020 8 626 M - -
Net Debt 2020 92 288 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 21,1x
Yield 2020 2,27%
Capitalization 183 B 183 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,69x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 44,85 $
Last Close Price 40,07 $
Spread / Highest target 34,8%
Spread / Average Target 11,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-10.32%184 072
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-20.88%206 691
VIACOMCBS INC.-44.60%14 691
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-26.96%11 086
FORMULA ONE GROUP-29.29%7 459
ORIENTAL PEARL GROUP CO., LTD12.18%5 119
