Comcast : NBCUniversal Plans Streaming Service in 2020, Announces Executive Changes

By Josh Beckerman



NBCUniversal announced a streaming service set to debut in early 2020 and several executive changes.

The Comcast Corp. (CMCSA, CMCSK) unit said the service will be led by Bonnie Hammer, who has been promoted to Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises.

The ad-supported streaming service will be available at no extra cost to pay TV subscribers in the U.S. and major international markets, and it will also have an ad-free version with a fee.

NBCUniversal said Mark Lazarus is adding responsibility for most of the company's East Coast-based content business, including cable entertainment, NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. Meanwhile, Jeff Shell's role is expanding to include NBC Entertainment, International and Telemundo.

Specific content details weren't provided, but the streaming service "will feature some of the world's most popular television and film franchises, including homegrown original programming as well as content from outside partners."

