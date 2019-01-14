Log in
Comcast Corporation

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
My previous session
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/14 04:00:00 pm
35.775 USD   +0.41%
2018Disney profit boosted by fans flocking to parks, movies
RE
2018Disney profit boosted by fans flocking to parks, movies
RE
2018High-speed data boom drives Comcast profit beat
RE
Summary 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comcast : NBCUniversal Plans Streaming Service in 2020, Announces Executive Changes

01/14/2019 | 03:22pm EST

By Josh Beckerman

NBCUniversal announced a streaming service set to debut in early 2020 and several executive changes.

The Comcast Corp. (CMCSA, CMCSK) unit said the service will be led by Bonnie Hammer, who has been promoted to Chairman, Direct-to-Consumer and Digital Enterprises.

The ad-supported streaming service will be available at no extra cost to pay TV subscribers in the U.S. and major international markets, and it will also have an ad-free version with a fee.

NBCUniversal said Mark Lazarus is adding responsibility for most of the company's East Coast-based content business, including cable entertainment, NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. Meanwhile, Jeff Shell's role is expanding to include NBC Entertainment, International and Telemundo.

Specific content details weren't provided, but the streaming service "will feature some of the world's most popular television and film franchises, including homegrown original programming as well as content from outside partners."

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

Financials ($)
Sales 2018 93 983 M
EBIT 2018 19 621 M
Net income 2018 12 032 M
Debt 2018 100 B
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 13,71
P/E ratio 2019 12,83
EV / Sales 2018 2,79x
EV / Sales 2019 2,31x
Capitalization 162 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 44,1 $
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION4.64%164 055
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.74%167 729
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP3.29%21 102
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.37%21 102
CBS CORPORATION9.72%17 909
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 828
