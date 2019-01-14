Comcast : NBCUniversal to Launch Own Streaming Service -- Update

By Benjamin Mullin

Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal said it plans to launch an ad-supported streaming video service that will be free for pay-TV subscribers, adding to a plethora of coming options for consumers from big media companies.

The as-yet unnamed service, which NBC plans to launch in 2020, will include content from the company's TV and film franchises, in addition to original and acquired programming, NBCUniversal said Monday.

NBC said the service would be offered free to about 52 million customers that subscribe to Comcast Cable and Sky, Comcast Corp.'s recently acquired European pay-TV unit. The company plans to offer the service to other U.S. pay-TV companies that have NBC channels in their packages, including Charter Communications Inc. and Cox Communications Inc., for no additional fee, according to a person familiar with the matter.

NBC is making the service available to many different cable providers in part because maximizing its distribution will make the advertising more valuable, said Steve Burke, chief executive of NBCUniversal, in an interview.

"We believe that the best way to gain scale quickly is to leverage our partnership with cable and satellite companies and to offer our premium product free to consumers," Mr. Burke said.

NBC will allow people who don't have traditional pay-TV packages to subscribe to the service for a price comparable to Netflix, upward of $10 a month, according to a person familiar with the matter. The service will initially debut in the U.S., but NBC plans to roll it out to international markets, adjusting its approach to accommodate its existing licensing agreements, the person said.

NBCUniversal won't adopt a one-size-fits-all approach while deciding whether to license its programming to other streaming services or keep content exclusively on its own streaming service, Mr. Burke said. He added that the company may consider moving "The Office," which has been a hit on Netflix, to its as-yet unlaunched service once the existing licensing agreement expires in 2021.

The service will launch in an increasingly crowded market for streaming video, with services from Netflix Inc., Amazon Prime Video and Hulu jockeying for market share. Traditional media giants, including Walt Disney Co. and AT&T Inc.'s WarnerMedia, have also announced plans to enter the streaming fray.

They join several TV providers, including Dish Network Corp., and AT&T's DirecTV, which have launched streaming options to forestall the continued loss of traditional pay-TV subscribers who are cutting the cord and switching to lower-cost alternatives.

In tandem with its coming streaming service, NBC announced a corporate reorganization. The streaming service will be overseen by Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBC Cable Entertainment, who has been named chairman of direct-to-consumer and digital enterprises for NBCUniversal.

Mark Lazarus, the chairman of NBC Broadcasting and Sports, will assume responsibility for most of the company's East Coast-based content businesses, including NBC News, MSNBC and CNBC. Andy Lack, the chairman of NBC News, will report to Mr. Lazarus.

Corrections & Amplification

This article was corrected at 6:57 P.M. ET to reflect that Bonnie Hamme is chairman of NBC Cable Entertainment. The original version of this article incorrectly said she was the chairman of NBC cable.