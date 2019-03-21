Comcast : Offers Web-Connected TV Service to Its Internet Customers

By Benjamin Mullin

Comcast Corp. on Thursday unveiled a $5-a-month service for its internet-only customers that will allow access to ad-supported streaming video channels like YouTube and Cheddar, an initiative that could bring in more revenue from people who aren't subscribing to the cable giant's pay-TV service.

The new "Xfinity Flex" service, which will be available only to broadband subscribers in Comcast's service area, will provide a device to consumers that will be a gateway to third-party streaming apps, similar to Roku or Apple TV.

The service, which is launching later this month, won't include access to the cable TV lineup offered by the company's Xfinity TV service.

Matt Strauss, Comcast's executive vice president of Xfinity Services, said the new service contains a curated selection of content designed to appeal to consumers who may not want traditional TV services. Still, he said, customers can use the service to sign up for a TV package.

Other apps Xfinity Flex customers will be able to access include Pluto TV, Tubi TV and ESPN3. They will also be able to purchase access to Amazon.com Inc.'s video service and Netflix.

"Our focus is not on tonnage," Mr. Strauss said. "We believe that, in a sea of apps, there's actually app fatigue."

Comcast said the new service is also meant to help consumers manage connected devices in their home. Like Comcast's other Xfinity products, Flex is operated by a voice-controlled remote.

Xfinity Flex will be another entrée for Comcast to the realm of over-the-top streaming. Comcast holds a 30% stake in streaming-video service Hulu, but rival Walt Disney Co. now owns a controlling stake in the company.

The service is unrelated to a separate streaming-video service being developed by Comcast's NBCUniversal unit. That service will be supported by advertising and include content from NBCUniversal's TV and film franchises.

The streaming service being developed by NBCUniversal, which is slated to launch in 2020, will be free to cable subscribers. Users who don't have cable TV will be allowed to purchase the service for a fee.

Write to Benjamin Mullin at Benjamin.Mullin@wsj.com