Comcast : Opens 234,000+ Free Xfinity WiFi Hotspots to Aid Residents Ahead of Hurricane Florence

Comcast opened more than 234,000 Xfinity WiFi Hotspots in Charleston, S.C., Savannah and Augusta, GA., Maryland, Virginia, Washington D.C., Delaware, parts of West Virginia, and greater Philadelphia and New Jersey for Hurricane Florence so customers and non-customers can stay connected for free.

We have also made extensive preparations at our facilities. This includes staging emergency generators and fuel trucks outside of the storm's path prepared to help the local communities. Comcast has employees and technicians across the country ready be deployed to help restore service in storm-affected areas. The technicians will join locally based teams to repair lines that deliver Internet, video, phone and other services to customers in the storm-affected region.

Comcast's goal is to restore any services impacted for customers as quickly as possible and as soon as it is safe to do so. If Comcast services are down in an area because of a power outage, local power must be restored before video, phone and internet services can begin working again.

Connecting to a Xfinity WiFi Hotspot

For a map of the Xfinity WiFi hotspots, residents can visit xfinity.com/wifi and enter their zipcode. Once in range of a hotspot, they should select the 'xfinitywifi' network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser. Xfinity internet customers can sign in with their usernames and passwords, and will be automatically connected to Xfinity WiFi hotspots in the future.

Non-Xfinity internet subscribers should visit the 'Not an Xfinity Internet Customer' section on the sign-in page to get started. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every two hours while the hotspots are available.

Staying connected during Hurricane Florence