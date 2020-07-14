Log in
Comcast : Peacock Announces Distribution Agreement With Sony Interactive Entertainment

07/14/2020

Peacock will offer a robust free tier of movies, shows and timely live and on-demand programming across news, sports, reality and late night. For more content, Peacock Premium will also be available for $4.99 per month. Viewers may also upgrade Peacock Premium to an ad-free tier for an additional $5.00 per month.

'We are thrilled to bring Peacock to the millions of people who consume content on PlayStation 4,' said Maggie McLean Suniewick, President, Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock. 'We've made Peacock free to our distribution partners like Sony Interactive Entertainment so anyone can stream Peacock anywhere they choose.'

Peacock will be available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro, and Peacock will curate an always-on editorial row that features currently available content.

'As we bring Peacock to our fans wherever they consume media, device partners like PlayStation are invaluable in giving people even more places to watch the programming they've come to enjoy,' said Matt Bond, Chairman, Content Distribution, NBCUniversal. 'We look forward to Peacock being at the forefront of the PlayStation experience.'

Peacock recently announced original programming available at launch including Brave New World, The Capture, Intelligence and Lost Speedways; sports documentary In Deep with Ryan Lochte; and the entire full-length film Psych 2: Lassie Come Home. In addition, customers will enjoy current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, access to hundreds of blockbuster movies like Jurassic Park, Do the Right Thing, and Shrek; and iconic shows including comedies Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, King of Queens, Everybody Loves Raymond, Two and a Half Men, Frasier, George Lopez, Psych, Monk and Cheers; dramas Law & Order: SVU, Downton Abbey, Yellowstone, Friday Night Lights, House, Battlestar Galactica, Parenthood, Heroes, and kids programing including Curious George, DreamWorks Where's Waldo? and DreamWorksCleopatra in Space.

Peacock customers will also enjoy daily programming highlights from TODAY, NBC Nightly News, Meet the Press, Noticias Telemundo, MSNBC, CNBC, NBC Sports, E! News and Access Hollywood, and streaming channels including clip-based channels like the best Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers comedy sketches, the best sketches from the SNL Vault, plus news channels from NBC News Now and Sky News, and genre channels like True Crime, Reality Check-In and 80s Mix Tape.

In April, Peacock's early preview rolled out to eligible Comcast's Xfinity X1 and Flex customers at no additional cost. For more information, visit http://www.peacocktv.com.

'PlayStation' and 'PS4' are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc.

Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 14 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2020 18:50:00 UTC
