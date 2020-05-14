Log in
COMCAST CORPORATION

Comcast : Peacock Will Have Some Original Content Ready for July Launch

05/14/2020 | 01:15pm EDT

By Lillian Rizzo

Comcast Corp.'s NBCUniversal said some original shows would be ready for the July launch of its streaming service, Peacock, although the status of some series anticipated for the platform remains uncertain because of production delays caused by the pandemic.

"Brave New World" -- the series Peacock touted early on that is based on the Aldous Huxley novel and stars Demi Moore -- will air July 15, when the streaming service is available across the U.S., the company said Thursday.

Peacock is available only to Comcast subscribers for now. In July, Peacock Premium, which will carry the full seasons and other programming including sports, will be available to others for $4.99 a month with commercials. A free version with 7,500 hours of TV shows, movies and some sports will be offered, as well as a $9.99-a-month ad-free version.

The full slate of original content that Peacock was banking on for 2020 will be limited due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has shut down production across Hollywood. Last month, Peacock Chairman Matt Strauss warned of a "materially limited slate and launch in 2020."

Peacock is now looking ahead to 2021, when more of its original shows will air and when its popular comedy, "The Office," arrives exclusively on the streaming platform.

The July launch will include fan favorites like "30 Rock," "Parks and Recreation" and the "Law and Order" franchise. The status of some original shows meant to carry the streaming service, such as "Battlestar Galactica" and "Girls5Eva," the series produced by Tina Fey, remain unclear.

Like other networks and movie studios, NBCUniversal is still assessing how and when it can jump-start productions.

Other shows that will air alongside "Brave New World" in July include "The Capture" and "Intelligence," each of which recently had their first seasons air in the U.K., on BBC One and Comcast's Sky One, respectively.

NBCUniversal bought the rights to air those shows on Peacock ahead of its launch, something likely to become more common as productions are suspended during the pandemic. Earlier this week Fox announced its fall programming schedule, which will include "L.A.'s Finest," which had previously been available only to Charter Communications Inc.'s subscribers.

Other new shows on Peacock will include comedy "Psych 2: Lasse Come Home"; "Lost Speedways," a racing show created and hosted by Dale Earnhardt Jr.; and "In Deep With Ryan Lochte," about the U.S. Olympic swimmer embroiled in a scandal during the 2016 games.

Peacock will launch the full seasons of these shows in July but plans to assess whether to take the same approach for its original series going forward, according to someone close to the streaming service.

Later this month, AT&T Inc.'s new direct-to-consumer streaming service, HBO Max, will launch for $14.99 a month. It will include a slate of original shows as well as the Warner Bros. library of TV shows and movies. HBO Max plans to release its shows in the traditional weekly format rather than all at once. It, too, anticipates readjusting programming plans because of production shutdowns.

--Joe Flint contributed to this article.

Write to Lillian Rizzo at Lillian.Rizzo@wsj.com

