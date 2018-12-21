Comcast : Report of unscheduled material events or corporate event

UNITED STATES

Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): December 21, 2018

Comcast Corporation

Pennsylvania

One Comcast Center Philadelphia, PA 19103-2838

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On December 21, 2018, Michael J. Cavanagh, Comcast's Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, entered into a new employment agreement. The employment agreement secures Mr. Cavanagh's employment through December 31, 2023 and increases his salary to $2,300,000 effective January 1, 2019, with his annual cash bonus opportunity remaining at 300% of base salary (based on the achievement of specific performance goals). The employment agreement continues the structure under Mr. Cavanagh's prior employment agreement of crediting contributions to his deferred compensation plan account, with $2,100,000 being credited in 2019 and with annual contributions increasing by 5% each year thereafter through 2023.

Employment Agreement with Michael J. Cavanagh entered into on December 21, 2018

Date:December 21, 2018

COMCAST CORPORATION

/s/ Arthur R. Block Arthur R. Block

Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT

This EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT (the "Agreement") is entered into as of the 21st day of December, 2018, between COMCAST CORPORATION, a Pennsylvania corporation (together with its subsidiaries, the "Company"), and MICHAEL J. CAVANAGH ("Employee").

1. Position and Duties.

(a) Employee shall serve and the Company shall employ Employee in the position set forth on Schedule 1, provided that the position and duties of Employee from time to time hereunder assigned by the Company will be commensurate with Employee's education, skills and experience.

(b) Employee shall work full-time and devote Employee's reasonable best efforts to the business of the Company in a manner that will further the interests of the Company. Without the prior written consent of the Company, Employee shall not work in self-employment nor, directly or indirectly, work for or otherwise provide services to or on behalf of any person or entity, other than the Company. Notwithstanding the foregoing, Employee may engage in non-compensatory civic and charitable activities with the consent of the Company, which consent shall not be unreasonably withheld or delayed.

(c) The parties shall comply with all policies of the Company applicable to them, including those contained in the Employee Handbook and the Code of Conduct.

2. Term. The term of this Agreement (the "Term") shall be from the date first-above written (the "Commencement Date") through the first to occur of: (a) the date Employee's employment is terminated in accordance with Paragraph 6; or (b) December 31, 2023 (the date specified in subparagraph (b) is referred to as the "Regular End Date"). Notwithstanding the end of the Term, the Company's obligations to make any payments expressly set forth herein to be made after the Term, and the parties' rights and obligations contained in Paragraphs 8, 9 and 10, shall be enforceable after the end of the Term.

3. Compensation.

(a) Base Salary. Employee's base salary ("Base Salary") from the Commencement Date through December 31, 2018 shall be at Employee's current annual rate, and from January 1, 2019 through February 28, 2020, shall be at the annual rate set forth on Schedule 1. Employee shall thereafter be entitled to participate in any salary increase program offered during the Term, on a basis consistent with that applicable to other employees at Employee's level, taking into account Employee's position, duties and performance. Base Salary shall not be reduced other than as part of a salary reduction program effected on a basis consistent with that applicable to other employees at Employee's level. Base Salary, less normal deductions, shall be paid to Employee in accordance with the Company's payroll practices in effect from time to time.

(b) Restricted Stock and Stock Option Grants. Continuing in 2019 and with respect to each subsequent calendar year in the Term, Employee shall be entitled to participate in any annual broad-based grant programs under the Company's Restricted Stock Plan and/or Stock Option Plan (or any successor equity-based compensation plan or plans) on a basis consistent with that applicable to other employees at Employee's level, taking into account Employee's position, duties and performance.

(c) Cash Bonuses.

(i) Employee shall be entitled to participate in the Company's Cash Bonus Plan as set forth on Schedule 1 for 2018 and 2019. Employee's participation in such Plan will be pursuant to the terms and conditions thereof. The performance goals applicable to such participation will be consistent with those applicable to other employees at Employee's level, taking into account Employee's position and duties.

(ii) With respect to each subsequent calendar year in the Term, Employee shall be entitled to continue to participate in the Company's

Cash Bonus Plan (or any successor performance-based cash incentive compensation plan) pursuant to the terms and conditions thereof and on a basis consistent with that applicable to other employees at Employee's level, taking into account Employee's position, duties and performance, provided that in no event will the percentage of eligible earnings target bonus potential thereunder be less than that set forth on Schedule 1.

(d) Deferred Compensation.

(i) Employee shall continue to be entitled to participate in the Company's deferred compensation plans and programs on the same terms as the Company's other senior executive officers.

(ii) Further, the Company shall credit to Employee's account under, and pursuant to the terms and conditions of, the Deferred

Compensation Plan (or any successor plan), as of January 1 of each of the following calendar years, the following amounts:

Year Amount 2019 $2,100,000 2020 $2,205,000

2