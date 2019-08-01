Comcast : S-3ASR

Table of Contents

Table of Contents PAGE The Companies 1 Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements 3 Use of Proceeds 5 Dividend Policy 5 Description of Debt Securities and Guarantees 6 Global Securities 19 Description of Capital Stock 21 Plan of Distribution 23 Legal Matters 24 Experts 24 Available Information 24 Incorporation of Certain Documents by Reference 26 We have not authorized anyone to provide any information other than that contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus, any TABLE OF CONTENTS

prospectus supplement or any free writing prospectus prepared by or on behalf of us or to which we have referred you. We take no responsibility for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, any other information that others may give you. We are not making an offer of these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer is not permitted. You should not assume that the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus, any prospectus supplement or any such free writing prospectus is accurate as of any date other than their respective dates.

We refer to Comcast Corporation in this prospectus as "Comcast," and Comcast and its consolidated subsidiaries as "we," "us," "our" or comparable terms; Comcast Holdings Corporation as "Comcast Holdings" and Sky Limited (formerly Sky plc) and its consolidated subsidiaries as "Sky." We refer to NBCUniversal Media, LLC and its consolidated subsidiaries as "NBCUniversal," Comcast Cable Communications, LLC and its consolidated subsidiaries as "Comcast Cable," and both of them collectively as the "Guarantors."

About this Prospectus

This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the SEC utilizing a "shelf" registration process. Under this shelf process, we may sell any combination of the securities described in this prospectus in one or more offerings. This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we sell securities, we will provide a prospectus supplement that will contain specific information about the terms of that offering. The prospectus supplement may also add, update or change information contained in this prospectus. You should read both this prospectus and any prospectus supplement together with additional information described under the heading "Available Information."

THE COMPANIES

Comcast Corporation

We are a global media and technology company with three primary businesses, Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal and Sky. We present our operations for (1) Comcast Cable in one reportable business segment, referred to as Cable Communications; (2) NBCUniversal in four reportable business segments: Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment and Theme Parks (collectively, the "NBCUniversal segments"); and (3) Sky in one reportable business segment.

• Cable Communications: Consists of the operations of Comcast Cable, which is one of the nation's largest providers of high-speed internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services ("cable services") to residential customers under the XFINITY brand; we also provide these and other services to business customers and sell advertising.

• Cable Networks: Consists primarily of our national cable networks that provide a variety of entertainment, news and information, and sports content, our regional sports and news networks, our international cable networks, our cable television studio production operations, and various digital properties.

• Broadcast Television: Consists primarily of the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, our NBC and Telemundo owned local broadcast television stations, the NBC Universo national cable network, our broadcast television studio production operations, and various digital properties.

• Filmed Entertainment: Consists primarily of the operations of Universal Pictures, which produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide; our films are also produced under the Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and Focus Features names.

• Theme Parks: Consists primarily of our Universal theme parks in Orlando, Florida; Hollywood, California; and Osaka, Japan. In addition, along with a consortium of Chinese state-owned companies, we are developing a Universal theme park and resort in Beijing, China.

• Sky: Consists of the operations of Sky, one of Europe's leading entertainment companies, which primarily includes a direct-to-consumer business, providing video, high-speed internet, voice and wireless phone services, and a content business, operating entertainment networks, the Sky News broadcast network and Sky Sports networks.

Our other business interests consist primarily of the operations of Comcast Spectacor, which owns the Philadelphia Flyers and the Wells Fargo Center arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

For a description of our business, financial condition, results of operations and other important information regarding us, see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC" or the "Commission") incorporated by reference in this prospectus. For instructions on how to find copies of these and our other filings incorporated by reference in this prospectus, see "Available Information" in this prospectus.

The Guarantors

Our obligations, including the payment of principal, premium, if any, and interest on the debt securities issued pursuant to this prospectus will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by each of the Guarantors. In this prospectus, we refer to these guarantees as the "Guarantees." We have numerous other subsidiaries, including Comcast Holdings, and its and the Guarantors' respective subsidiaries, that will not be guarantors on the debt securities. If indicated in the relevant prospectus supplement, our obligations under the other securities we are offering and selling may be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by specified Guarantors.

1