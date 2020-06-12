Log in
Comcast Corporation

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
06/11 04:15:00 pm
39.25 USD   -5.10%
WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
Comcast Settles Black Mogul's Suit -- WSJ
DJ
06/11Communications Services Shares Move Lower -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Comcast Settles Black Mogul's Suit -- WSJ

06/12/2020 | 02:48am EDT

By Lillian Rizzo

Comcast Corp. and Byron Allen's production company reached an agreement to carry the black media mogul's cable channels on the cable giant's system, subsequently putting an end to a five-year racial-discrimination lawsuit.

The settlement comes as the country has erupted in protests for racial justice and police reform following the killing of George Floyd, a black man who died while being arrested by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

A person familiar with the matter said the discussions regarding the settlement began earlier this year, well before the current environment could play a role in the decision making.

Under the latest deal, of which financial terms weren't disclosed, Comcast will carry Comedy.TV, JusticeCentral.TV and Recipe.TV, and extend the agreement for the Weather Channel and 14 other broadcast stations.

Mr. Allen's Entertainment Studios Networks filed a $20 billion lawsuit in 2015 after Comcast decided not to carry its cable channels. The company, solely owned by Mr. Allen, alleged that racial discrimination was behind the decision made by the cable giant.

The lawsuit, which made its way to the Supreme Court, was filed under Reconstruction era law giving "the same right" to contract "as is enjoyed by white citizens," and alleged Comcast wouldn't carry the channels because they are fully owned by an African American.

Philadelphia-based Comcast denied such allegations, and has pointed to a history of carrying channels owned mostly or substantially by African-Americans, such as Black Entertainment Television, founded by African-American Robert Johnson and later sold to Viacom in 2001; Magic Johnson's Aspire; and Sean "Diddy" Combs's music channel, Revolt TV.

Comcast had earlier argued the case should be dismissed given insufficient evidence that the channels were rejected because of Mr. Allen's race.

In March, the Supreme Court said in a unanimous decision that Entertainment Studios Networks would have to do more to show Comcast's decision was racially charged.

At the time, Comcast said it was "proud of our record on diversity and will not rest on this record," while Mr. Allen called the ruling "harmful to the civil rights of millions of Americans."

Mr. Allen, a comedian-turned-entrepreneur, founded Entertainment Studios in 1993, and has built up a portfolio of cable networks since then. In 2018, the company acquired the Weather Channel from Comcast and private-equity firms Blackstone Group LP and Bain Capital for $300 million. At the time, Mr. Allen said the acquisition was separate from the continuing litigation with Comcast.

Earlier this week, Comcast said it would spend $100 million "to fight injustice and inequality against any race, ethnicity, gender identity, sexual orientation or ability," in addition to any other longstanding commitments the company has made to other organizations.

"We know that Comcast alone can't remedy this complex issue," Chief Executive Brian Roberts said earlier this week in an email to employees. "But you have my commitment that our company will try to play an integral role in driving lasting reform."

Corrections & Amplifications Byron Allen is the head of Entertainment Studios Networks. A caption on an earlier version of this article incorrectly identified him as Bryon Allen. (Corrected on June 11, 2020)

Write to Lillian Rizzo at Lillian.Rizzo@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIZENS, INC. -8.97% 5.38 Delayed Quote.-12.44%
COMCAST CORPORATION -5.10% 39.25 Delayed Quote.-12.70%
EQUITY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.14% 34.85 End-of-day quote.-34.86%
RECORD PLC -2.28% 34.25 Delayed Quote.-11.61%
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS, INC. -15.61% 26.17 Delayed Quote.-64.09%
THE BLACKSTONE GROUP INC. -5.69% 55 Delayed Quote.-1.68%
WILL GROUP, INC. -4.49% 702 End-of-day quote.-43.93%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 103 B - -
Net income 2020 8 564 M - -
Net Debt 2020 92 319 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 20,9x
Yield 2020 2,32%
Capitalization 179 B 179 B -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,64x
Nbr of Employees 190 000
Free-Float 83,1%
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 44,94 $
Last Close Price 39,25 $
Spread / Highest target 37,6%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-12.70%179 143
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-22.12%220 690
VIACOMCBS INC.-42.82%14 938
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-28.87%11 740
FORMULA ONE GROUP-25.83%8 518
RTL GROUP S.A.-31.65%5 639
