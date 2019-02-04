Comcast : Statement on Xfinity TV and Streaming Devices

BestAppleTV ran a story last week that contains numerous inaccuracies and wrongly conflates individual business dealings and relationships from Sky, NBCUniversal and Comcast Cable. To be clear, Comcast Cable is deeply invested in development and innovation of its flagship whole-home platform, Xfinity X1, that is changing the way millions of people watch TV and manage the connected home. While more than two-thirds of our Xfinity TV customers have X1 today, we also provide our customers choice and flexibility in accessing their video subscription on their owned devices. Xfinity TV customers can currently access their subscription via the Xfinity Stream app on iOS and Android mobile devices, and on computers and laptops via the Xfinity Stream web portal. Customers can also access their subscription on the TV via the Xfinity Stream app for Roku devices and Samsung smart TVs (and soon LG and Sony smart TVs as well), or use their Xfinity credentials to authenticate more than 130 networks across more than 20 devices including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and Xbox One, among others, or via CableCARD devices like TiVo. And Comcast Cable is actively in talks with other device manufacturers to distribute the Xfinity Stream app, under terms that are mutually agreeable, through the Xfinity TV Partner Program, which continues to enable us to efficiently and effectively expand the range of devices our customers can utilize to access their Xfinity TV subscription.