Comcast Corporation CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
My previous session
News 
News

Comcast : Statement on Xfinity TV and Streaming Devices

02/04/2019 | 11:04pm EST

BestAppleTV ran a story last week that contains numerous inaccuracies and wrongly conflates individual business dealings and relationships from Sky, NBCUniversal and Comcast Cable. To be clear, Comcast Cable is deeply invested in development and innovation of its flagship whole-home platform, Xfinity X1, that is changing the way millions of people watch TV and manage the connected home. While more than two-thirds of our Xfinity TV customers have X1 today, we also provide our customers choice and flexibility in accessing their video subscription on their owned devices. Xfinity TV customers can currently access their subscription via the Xfinity Stream app on iOS and Android mobile devices, and on computers and laptops via the Xfinity Stream web portal. Customers can also access their subscription on the TV via the Xfinity Stream app for Roku devices and Samsung smart TVs (and soon LG and Sony smart TVs as well), or use their Xfinity credentials to authenticate more than 130 networks across more than 20 devices including Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and Xbox One, among others, or via CableCARD devices like TiVo. And Comcast Cable is actively in talks with other device manufacturers to distribute the Xfinity Stream app, under terms that are mutually agreeable, through the Xfinity TV Partner Program, which continues to enable us to efficiently and effectively expand the range of devices our customers can utilize to access their Xfinity TV subscription.






Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 04 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 February 2019 04:03:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 112 B
EBIT 2019 21 358 M
Net income 2019 12 345 M
Debt 2019 96 667 M
Yield 2019 2,26%
P/E ratio 2019 13,69
P/E ratio 2020 12,05
EV / Sales 2019 2,35x
EV / Sales 2020 2,14x
Capitalization 167 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 31
Average target price 44,2 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION7.99%167 376
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)1.50%165 913
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP9.97%21 969
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE3.70%21 969
CBS CORPORATION13.61%18 587
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%8 623
