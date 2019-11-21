Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Comcast : T-Mobile and Inteliquent Deliver Industry First in War Against Illegal Call Spoofing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/21/2019 | 09:36am EST

T-Mobile and Comcast announced STIR/SHAKEN interoperability earlier this year, giving consumers with a growing number of capable smartphones peace of mind that calls from Comcast's Xfinity Voice phones to T-Mobile phones (and vice versa) are not generated by a scammer spoofing a number. Now, calls can be routed through Inteliquent as well as directly between T-Mobile and Xfinity Voice and still ensure that the number displayed has been verified. With this technical first, our companies are expanding what is possible with STIR/SHAKEN, not only enabling peer-to-peer call verification but also connections via tandem networks.

Neighbor spoofing - where scammers hijack a phone number to match the area code and 3-digit prefix of the person they're targeting - is a common scam. People are more prone to answer calls from numbers that look familiar, putting them at risk of falling victim to fraudsters. Today's news means consumers are more protected against these types of spoofed calls.

'Scammers and spoofers are a scourge on the industry, and at T-Mobile, we're using every tool available to fight against these bad guys on behalf of consumers,' said John Legere, CEO of T-Mobile. 'We were first to announce STIR/SHAKEN readiness, first to implement caller verification, and first to launch cross-network caller verification … we continue to be on the front lines to keep Un-carrier customers protected, and we won't stop.'

'Consumers are tired of getting scammed, and Comcast has developed ways to ensure Xfinity customers know the calls they are answering are legitimate,' said Tony Werner, President of Technology, Product and Xperience for Comcast. 'This is another milestone in our efforts to implement STIR/SHAKEN. We were one of the first companies to conduct a non-lab exchange of a verified call and we co-authored many of the core STIR and SHAKEN specifications.'

'The communications industry is committed to stopping call spoofing, which seriously harms consumers,' stated Surendra Saboo, Inteliquent's President. 'Inteliquent fully supports the FCC's recent STIR/SHAKEN initiative, and we're excited about our new collaboration with T-Mobile and Comcast. Together, we can prevent scammers from connecting with citizens.'

STIR (Secure Telephony Identity Revisited) and SHAKEN (Secure Handling of Asserted information using toKENs) standards are recommended by the FCC to identify authentic calls on networks. T-Mobile and Comcast's Xfinity Voice were the first to deliver network interoperability in April 2019. Comcast has implemented STIR/SHAKEN for all Xfinity Voice home phone subscribers, authenticating outgoing residential calls and validating incoming authenticated calls.

As part of today's news, T-Mobile also announced that Caller Verified, the Un-carrier's implementation of STIR/SHAKEN, is now operable across 17 smartphones, with more coming soon. Caller Verified is live today for all T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile customers, and customers with these devices and the latest software update will automatically see 'Caller Verified' on their screen for authentic calls from the T-Mobile network and Comcast's Xfinity Voice home phone service.

For more information on all the ways T-Mobile is protecting customers, visit https://www.t-mobile.com/resources/call-protection.

For Metroby T-Mobile customers, more information is available at https://www.metropcs.com/shop/services/protection.

For more information about what Comcast is doing to fight robocalls, visit corporate.comcast.com.

Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 21 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2019 14:35:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
09:36aCOMCAST : T-Mobile and Inteliquent Deliver Industry First in War Against Illegal..
PU
09:05aCOMCAST : T-Mobile, Comcast and Inteliquent Deliver Industry First in War Agains..
BU
08:47aOnce Upon a Time in Hollywood, Reboots Ruled -- Now, Not So Much
DJ
11/20COMCAST : U.S. regulator proposes splitting auto safety spectrum to boost Wi-Fi
RE
11/20XFINITY COMMUNITIES : Survey Reveals Smart Home Tech in Apartments is the Way of..
BU
11/20COMCAST : Just in Time for the Holidays, Comcast Launches New WiFi Scheduling To..
BU
11/19COMCAST : City of Peculiar Embraces a Connected Future with Comcast Business
BU
11/18COMCAST : Sued by Regional Sports Network -- Update
DJ
11/18COMCAST : Sued by Regional Sports Network
DJ
11/15Viacom Extends 'The Office' and 'Parks and Recreation' Rights
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 109 B
EBIT 2019 21 140 M
Net income 2019 13 104 M
Debt 2019 95 943 M
Yield 2019 1,88%
P/E ratio 2019 15,5x
P/E ratio 2020 14,1x
EV / Sales2019 2,73x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
Capitalization 201 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 51,53  $
Last Close Price 44,22  $
Spread / Highest target 44,7%
Spread / Average Target 16,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION29.85%201 145
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)35.32%264 677
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP26.42%14 854
FORMULA ONE GROUP45.83%10 284
RTL GROUP-9.12%7 214
ITV PLC9.65%7 070
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group