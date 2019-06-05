Comcast : Two In Three Pet Owners Use A Camera To Check In On Their Pets For A Daily Pick Me Up

Comcast today released new survey results and a product feature that responds to Americans' increasing obsession with watching their pets on their security cameras while away from home. According to the nationwide study of pet owners, nearly half (44%) of those surveyed check in on their pets four times a day or more, nearly 2 in 5 (38%) take a peek at their pet(s) during work, and 94% say checking in on their pet is one of the best parts of their day.

To make it easier for Xfinity customers to keep tabs on their pets, Comcast has launched a new 'pet filter' feature on its Xfinity Camera. The filter uses artificial intelligence to quickly sort through hours of footage to identify just those with pets in them out of the more than one hundred motion-triggered video clips a typical camera can generate each day. Click here for more information on Comcast's AI technology.

'We developed this feature to help our customers quickly filter motion-triggered events by people, vehicles, or pets because we wanted to bring them the video clips that matter most even faster,' said Dennis Mathew, Vice President and General Manager of Comcast's Xfinity Home. 'It's an intelligent home security solution that enables our customers to easily check in on their loved ones from anywhere, anytime.'

The survey, commissioned by Comcast and conducted by Wakefield Research, also found:

Pet owners love furry distractions. Nearly 3 in 4 (73%) pet owners who check their cameras do so while on vacation to sneak a peek of their pet(s) whenever possible. Nearly 3 in 5 (59%) have checked while at a party or social event; more than 2 in 5 (44%) have checked during a workout; during a meeting (38%); while talking on the phone (38%); and while out on a date (32%).

More than two-thirds (68%) of respondents reported checking in on their pet(s) more than social media to see what their family and friends are up to. More than 4 in 5 surveyed (84%) also reported they have shared video clips of their pet(s) on social media platforms.

Eighty-eight percent of respondents have checked in on their pets and caught them doing something naughty such as sitting in a forbidden place (39%); making excessive noise (36%); eating human food that has been left out (33%); damaging furniture or accessories (30%); hiding or moving objects around the home (30%); relieving him/herself on the floor or on the furniture (26%); vomiting (19%); or getting stuck somewhere (17%).

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of respondents reported it is a bigger hassle to search hours of video clips of their pet(s) with no way to filter them, than to not have any clips of pets because their camera only has live feed, and they would like a filter feature to help them find clips faster.

Jill Rappaport, award-winning animal advocate, network journalist, best-selling author, and proud parent to six rescues, four of which are seniors, said, 'My camera gives me a great sense of comfort and relief in knowing my fur angels are safe at all times. I feel the extra eye on them can be a lifesaver and it gives me needed insurance when I can check in on them from anywhere, at anytime. Camera technology has really evolved and is an amazing way for pet owners to check in, especially for people with puppies who need constant monitoring or senior pets that often have health issues.' Click here for more pet care tips from Jill Rappaport.

Xfinity Internet or Xfinity Home customers can purchase the high-definition Xfinity Camera and opt-in for continuous video recording, which provides access to up to seven to 10 days (depending on market) of video history. The continuous video recording service uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to zoom in on the activity and create a smart thumbnail image of the pet, vehicle, or person, which makes it easier to review later on. As a result, users can spend less time searching through raw footage and more time watching relevant clips.