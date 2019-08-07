Comcast : Universal Pictures Halts Marketing of Movie After Mass Shootings

By R.T. Watson and Erich Schwartzel

Comcast Corp.'s Universal Pictures is postponing marketing of a coming thriller about Americans hunting fellow Americans out of concern the violent film's ad campaign is too reminiscent of mass shootings in the past week.

Even without the recent tragedies, the movie, called "The Hunt," was sure to court controversy. It depicts a divided nation where heavily-armed elites hunt down and kill others for sport.

"Out of sensitivity to the attention on the country's recent shooting tragedies, Universal Pictures and the filmmakers of 'The Hunt' have temporarily paused its marketing campaign and are reviewing materials as we move forward," a Universal Pictures spokesman said.

The U.S. has been reeling in recent days after rampages in Texas and Ohio killed at least 31 people. The mass shootings have once again spurred a national debate over how best to prevent such tragedies.

Despite the halt in advertising, "The Hunt," which was produced by Blumhouse Productions, is still scheduled to hit theaters Sept. 27.

Hollywood has had to shift strategy following tragedies in the past. After the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, Warner Bros. delayed the release of "Collateral Damage," an Arnold Schwarzenegger film that included scenes of terrorism. "Death Wish," a remake of the Charles Bronson vigilante film, was postponed following the mass shooting at a country-music festival in Las Vegas in 2017.

The trailer for "The Hunt" shows a band of rich elites led by Academy-Award winner Hilary Swank conspiring to slay "normal folk," people her character says are "not human beings." Universal has asked television networks to stop airing ads for the movie.

Walt Disney Co.'s ESPN over the weekend yanked a previously scheduled showing of the film's trailer. The Hollywood Reporter earlier reported the network's decision.

Blumhouse, the horror outfit behind "The Hunt" and best known for hits like "Get Out" and the recent "Halloween" reboot, has become an essential moneymaker for Universal. The company makes most of its features for less than $15 million, turning them into some of the most profitable releases at the studio.

The production company has already found success mining current events for horror hits like "The Purge" franchise, which imagines a dystopian future in which crime is legal on one night every year. The most recent installment, called "The Purge: Election Year," took place against a political backdrop and featured neo-Nazi characters. It collected a robust $79 million at the domestic box office in 2016.

