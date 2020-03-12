Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comcast : ViacomCBS, NBC cancel 'upfront' ad sales presentations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 02:34pm EDT

ViacomCBS and Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal said Thursday they will cancel their live "upfront" presentations, where advertisers preview upcoming TV shows, and will instead stream the presentations online as concerns about the coronavirus outbreak grow.

The annual series of glitzy presentations, held in May in New York City by major television broadcasters, is one of the most important advertising sales periods as brands purchase ads in advance for the next television season.

ViacomCBS said its CBS network will unveil new prime time shows in a video special online. "We'll miss Carnegie Hall and our agency dinners this year, but the health and safety of our clients and the ViacomCBS team comes first," said Jo Ann Ross, president and chief advertising revenue officer at ViacomCBS, in a statement.

NBCUniversal also said it would stream the presentation to "ensure everyone's safety, while allowing us to give fans and marketers a preview of the upcoming season," Linda Yaccarino, chairman of advertising and partnerships at NBCUniversal, said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Sheila Dang; Editing by Dan Grebler)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
02:34pCOMCAST : ViacomCBS, NBC cancel 'upfront' ad sales presentations
RE
01:48pESPN, TNT Face Lost Revenue After NBA Suspends Season Over Coronavirus
DJ
02:48aDigital Movie Revenue Surges Past Flat Theatrical Box Office -- WSJ
DJ
03/10COMCAST : Business Helping Drive Top Trends Impacting Quick Service Restaurants ..
BU
03/09Correction to PGA Tour's TV, Streaming Rights
DJ
03/09Golf's PGA Tour Gets Big Boost in TV, Streaming Rights
DJ
03/08Disney's 'Onward' Falls Short of Pixar Peers
DJ
03/08Uber, DoorDash and Others Discuss Fund for Drivers Affected by Coronavirus
DJ
03/05LYFT : Deep Cleans Headquarters, Reports Record Rides, Revenue
DJ
03/05Italy court lifts Sky restrictions over Mediaset pay - TV deal
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 B
EBIT 2020 21 914 M
Net income 2020 13 307 M
Debt 2020 88 485 M
Yield 2020 2,42%
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
P/E ratio 2021 12,3x
EV / Sales2020 2,29x
EV / Sales2021 2,20x
Capitalization 173 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 51,03  $
Last Close Price 37,91  $
Spread / Highest target 53,0%
Spread / Average Target 34,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 16,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-15.70%172 606
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-22.93%190 492
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-17.18%12 595
VIACOMCBS INC.-52.82%12 365
FORMULA ONE GROUP-37.76%6 599
RTL GROUP-23.60%5 815
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group