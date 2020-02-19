Comcast : Willamette Valley Bank Invests in Innovation with Comcast Business

Customer-focused financial institution deploys Comcast Business to enhance its banking service offerings with new digital applications

Comcast Business today announced that Willamette Valley Bank has selected Comcast Business internet solutions and software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) as the connectivity backbone for new customer-facing digital banking services, as well as to support a future migration to the cloud and enhance network reliability for employees.

With its customer-first mindset and willingness to continuously improve and upgrade service offerings, Willamette Valley Bank deployed Comcast Business at 12 of its 19 locations, including Ethernet Dedicated Internet over fiber to five sites; Business Internet to nine sites; and Ethernet Network Service over fiber to the bank’s headquarters and four additional bank branches, tying the core together with the next-generation ActiveCore SD-WAN.

“We’re now seen as a trendsetter across the industry following our SD-WAN installation, because many financial institutions don’t have this kind of network yet,” said John Clancy, AVP of Information Technology for Willamette Valley Bank. “We feel like we’re several steps ahead of the competition now, and I get calls from other banks all the time, wanting to know more about our internet provider and services we use.”

After reevaluating its legacy MPLS network infrastructure which revealed several issues, SD-WAN coupled with high bandwidth now provides reliable connectivity; all branch employees can now connect to the core processing platform that runs all the branches’ financial applications at once, eliminating previous frustrations around connectivity while making operations more efficient. It has allowed the bank to plan future enhancements to its customer-facing applications, including one that has already launched through its core processor: live, real-time access to account services and balances via online banking — a service the bank was unable to implement under its previous legacy network.

“With future plans for additional customer-side transformations as well as a migration to a full cloud-based solution in 2020 to provide enhanced security, Willamette Valley Bank saw a critical need to modernize its network infrastructure,” said Mark Meyers, Enterprise Sales Director for Comcast Business. “With the flexibility to scale for continued expansion, Comcast Business SD-WAN is the ideal solution for a growing financial institution because of its inherent visibility and high bandwidth.”

Willamette Valley Bank was founded almost two decades ago, when local business owners — dissatisfied with the service they were receiving from other financial institutions — decided to form their own bank. Over the years, the bank has grown to 19 branch locations across Oregon, Idaho and Washington that provide both personal and business banking, with expansion driven by customer demand rather than a need to grow.

Building on the success of the bank’s service upgrade, Willamette Valley Bank has multiple other customer-facing applications in progress that will allow customers to seamlessly interact with them via digital platforms, as well as better position Willamette Valley Bank to remain competitive well into the future.

For more information, please visit: https://business.comcast.com/portland.

About Comcast Business

Comcast Business offers Ethernet, Internet, Wi-Fi, Voice, TV and Managed Enterprise Solutions to help organizations of all sizes transform their business. Powered by an advanced network, and backed by 24/7 customer support, Comcast Business is one of the largest contributors to the growth of Comcast Cable. Comcast Business is the nation’s largest cable provider to small and mid-size businesses and has emerged as a force in the Enterprise market; recognized over the last two years by leading industry associations as one of the fastest growing providers of Ethernet services.

For more information, call 866-429-3085. Follow on Twitter @Comcast Business and on other social media networks at http://business.comcast.com/social.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200219005004/en/