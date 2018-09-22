Comcast Wins Bid to Acquire Sky

By Stu Woo and Shalini Ramachandran

LONDON -- Comcast Corp. topped 21st Century Fox Inc. in a weekend auction for Sky PLC, winning the British broadcaster with a $38.8 billion bid that ends a monthslong takeover battle and promises Comcast a greatly expanded international footprint.

Comcast's offer of GBP17.28 of a share, or about $22.59, per share surpassed Fox's highest bid of GBP15.67 after bidding Saturday, in a rare auction held by British regulators.The GBP29.7 billion valuation was by far the highest ever for such a process in the U.K., which has conducted a handful of smaller-scale auctions to settle intractable bidding wars. The winning bid represents a premium or more than double to Sky's value before Rupert Murdoch's Fox put Sky in play some 21 months ago.

Write to Stu Woo at Stu.Woo@wsj.com and Shalini Ramachandran at shalini.ramachandran@wsj.com