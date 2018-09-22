Log in
Comcast Wins Bid to Acquire Sky

09/22/2018 | 08:39pm CEST

By Stu Woo and Shalini Ramachandran

LONDON -- Comcast Corp. topped 21st Century Fox Inc. in a weekend auction for Sky PLC, winning the British broadcaster with a $38.8 billion bid that ends a monthslong takeover battle and promises Comcast a greatly expanded international footprint.

Comcast's offer of GBP17.28 of a share, or about $22.59, per share surpassed Fox's highest bid of GBP15.67 after bidding Saturday, in a rare auction held by British regulators.The GBP29.7 billion valuation was by far the highest ever for such a process in the U.K., which has conducted a handful of smaller-scale auctions to settle intractable bidding wars. The winning bid represents a premium or more than double to Sky's value before Rupert Murdoch's Fox put Sky in play some 21 months ago.

Write to Stu Woo at Stu.Woo@wsj.com and Shalini Ramachandran at shalini.ramachandran@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION 0.24% 37.9 Delayed Quote.-5.37%
SKY 0.32% 1585 Delayed Quote.56.62%
SKY 1.66% 18.09 Delayed Quote.59.98%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.54% 44.33 Delayed Quote.28.38%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 456 M
EBIT 2018 19 211 M
Net income 2018 12 054 M
Debt 2018 62 447 M
Yield 2018 1,96%
P/E ratio 2018 14,60
P/E ratio 2019 13,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,64x
EV / Sales 2019 2,52x
Capitalization 174 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,3 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-5.37%173 655
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)2.69%164 192
SKY56.62%35 615
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP16.19%25 334
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE9.44%25 334
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP19.77%25 334
