News

Comcast : X1 Launches First Xfinity Music Week

10/09/2018 | 07:48pm CEST

For the first time, we're excited to announce a week-long music event celebrating the growing collection of music choices we now make available on X1, headlined by a week of free access to subscription-based music services like Pandora Premium. While X1 video partners like Amazon, Netflix and YouTube usually get a lot of attention, we've also been actively aggregating different music services and listening experiences for our customers to enjoy - whether they want to throw on a country playlist while cooking; enjoy the latest hits from everyone from Drake to Imagine Dragons to Post Malone and Ed Sheeran; take a guitar lesson; or easily catch up on the latest news.

From October 8 - 14, Xfinity X1 customers and music fans of every genre can enjoy a free week of streaming Pandora Premium on X1 right on the TV with their voice remote. Pandora Premium is Pandora's on-demand subscription option, which offers listeners the ability to search and play any song or album; create playlists - on their own or powered by Pandora; download music for offline listening; enjoy unlimited skips and replays, higher quality audio, and ad-free listening.

In addition to Pandora Premium, X1 customers will also have free access to music-themed online subscription video on demand services during the week of October 8-14, including:

  • Stingray Qello, the world's largest collection of on demand full-length performances, concert films, and music documentaries featuring artists such as Beyoncé, Paul McCartney, John Legend, The Rolling Stones, and more
  • Stingray DJAZZ, a unique selection of jazz concerts, performances, rare documentaries, intimate portraits, behind-the-scene footage, and exclusive interviews
  • Stingray Classica, a catalog of premieres, prestigious productions, and fascinating documentaries dedicated to classical music, opera, and ballet
  • zone·tv's Stephen's Drum Shed, lessons from legendary drum teacher, Stephen Taylor whose unique teaching style can help drummers of all skill levels be their best
  • zone·tv's Pro Guitar Lessons TV, professional guitar lessons from some of the top instructors as seen in Guitar World, Guitar Player and Bass Player magazines

To get right to listening, X1 customers can say 'Show me music,' into their voice remote to access all of the above services, along with more music and audio offerings currently available on the platform including iHeartRadio, NPR One, Music Choice, and Stingray Music Videos. Customers can also lean back and enjoy a variety of playlists curated by our editorial team that highlight throwback hits and one-hit wonders; trending albums that can be listened to from start to finish; a collection of 'The Greatest Albums of All Time (So Far);' full set lists from the most unforgettable MTV Unplugged performances; and collections of music by city featuring artists from New York to LA. What's more, customers can also check out a 'Moods' section where they'll find music curations to match their feelings whether romantic, soulful, melancholy, sad, or heartbroken or the perfect playlist to help them workout or unwind.

This is just the beginning of how music is expanding on our platform. We're excited to bring this week-long music event to our customers to let more of them discover the listening experiences that are always available to them on X1 and accessible through voice control, along with all their favorite entertainment choices and TV controls for Wi-Fi connectivity, home security and automation, and Xfinity account management. Everything all in one place on the best screen in the home.

Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 09 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2018 17:47:02 UTC
