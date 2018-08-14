Comcast : X1 Launches Voting for NBC’s 'America’s Got Talent'

Since last year, we've been experimenting with ways to make X1 more interactive for viewers - from live voting on The Voice, to finding showtimes and getting movie tickets from Fandango. It's a value-add that benefits both our partners and our customers, so today we're excited to announce plans to bring interactivity to another live show. Starting tonight and during every live show of NBC's America's Got Talent, X1 customers can use their remote to vote for their favorite acts. We're thrilled to give our customers an interactive way to experience one of summer's most-watched shows.

To launch the voting experience, customers with a Voice Remote can say simply say 'vote for America's Got Talent' or 'vote for AGT' into the Voice Remote or press the Info button on their remote when prompted during the live broadcast of the show. They can then confirm their choice on the TV in order to cast a vote. X1 customers will be able to cast up to ten votes per act during the live broadcast, on par with the show's other voting methods.

From one-of-a-kind and highly immersive viewing experiences for the Olympics and the World Cup, to the ability to find movie showtimes via Fandango right on the TV, we remain open to working with partners across the industry to push the bar on interactive viewing, giving customers an experience they won't find anywhere else.

To vote on X1, tune in to America's Got Talent on Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.