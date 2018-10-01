Log in
Comcast Corporation

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
My previous session
News 
News

Comcast : X1 Launches Voting for The People's Choice Awards

10/01/2018

Xfinity X1 continues to give customers different ways to interact with the entertainment they love - from finding concert tickets and movie showtimes right on the TV, to interactive voting for viewer favorites like NBC's The Voice. And now for the first time, X1 customers can talk into their X1 voice remote to vote for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

Customers can say 'Vote for People's Choice Awards' to launch an On Demand destination where they can vote for their pick among the top 5 finalists in the Show of 2018 category: 13 Reasons Why, The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy, Shadowhunters and This Is Us. The destination will also feature quick access to the nominated series so customers can catch up on their favorites.

Plus, each weekday during the live broadcasts of E! News and Daily Pop, customers will see a notification on the top right of the screen prompting them to press the Info button on their remote to launch the voting companion experience and cast their vote. Customers can vote up to 10 votes per show and the voting is open until October 19.

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards airs on E! for the first time on Sunday, November 11 at 9/8c.


Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 13:41:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 323 M
EBIT 2018 19 243 M
Net income 2018 12 090 M
Debt 2018 62 312 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 13,54
P/E ratio 2019 12,71
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
Capitalization 162 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,2 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.59%161 376
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.77%172 580
SKY70.85%38 729
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP9.53%24 172
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE8.74%24 172
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP23.72%24 172
