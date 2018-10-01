Comcast : X1 Launches Voting for The People’s Choice Awards

Xfinity X1 continues to give customers different ways to interact with the entertainment they love - from finding concert tickets and movie showtimes right on the TV, to interactive voting for viewer favorites like NBC's The Voice. And now for the first time, X1 customers can talk into their X1 voice remote to vote for the 2018 E! People's Choice Awards.

Customers can say 'Vote for People's Choice Awards' to launch an On Demand destination where they can vote for their pick among the top 5 finalists in the Show of 2018 category: 13 Reasons Why, The Big Bang Theory, Grey's Anatomy, Shadowhunters and This Is Us. The destination will also feature quick access to the nominated series so customers can catch up on their favorites.

Plus, each weekday during the live broadcasts of E! News and Daily Pop, customers will see a notification on the top right of the screen prompting them to press the Info button on their remote to launch the voting companion experience and cast their vote. Customers can vote up to 10 votes per show and the voting is open until October 19.

The 2018 E! People's Choice Awards airs on E! for the first time on Sunday, November 11 at 9/8c.