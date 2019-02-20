Comcast : Xfinity Mobile to Offer Samsung Galaxy S10 Line of Smartphones With $250 Promotion

Comcast today announced it will offer the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, and
S10+ devices to Xfinity
Mobile customers. All devices will be available in Flamingo Pink,
Prism Blue, Prism White, Prism Black, and the Galaxy S10+ will also be
available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung’s
flagship 5G-capable phone, will be available to Xfinity Mobile customers
later this summer.
Xfinity Mobile will offer the new Samsung Galaxy S10 line of devices with a $250 promotion. (Photo: Business Wire)
From February 21 to April 7, customers who purchase a Samsung phone,
activate a new line of service, and port their number to Xfinity Mobile,
will receive a $250 Visa® prepaid card for each phone, up to five
phones, for a total potential money back offer of $1,250. Additionally,
Xfinity Mobile customers are eligible to receive a free pair of Samsung
Galaxy Buds when they pre-order a Galaxy S10 or S10+*. Pre-order begins
February 21, and the devices go on sale in Xfinity Stores and at
XfinityMobile.com on March 8.
“Whether it’s streaming video, online gaming, or posting
professional-quality photos, the new Samsung Galaxy S10 line of devices
allows consumers to do all of those things better and faster than they
could before,” said Billy Stephens, Senior Vice President of Wireless
Devices for Xfinity Mobile. “But more streaming, gaming and posting
requires more data. And with more Wi-Fi hotspots – combined with the
best in-home Wi-Fi – to reduce consumers’ reliance on cellular, no
network is better equipped to deliver a great mobile experience while
also helping customers save money than Xfinity Mobile. In fact, most
customers can save up to $250 a year in data charges when they switch to
Xfinity Mobile.”
A testament of a decade of innovation, the Galaxy S10 is designed for
those who want a premium smartphone with powerful performance and sets
the stage for the next generation of mobile experiences. For consumers
looking for a supercharged device, Galaxy S10+ takes every spec – from
display, to camera, to performance – to the next level. Galaxy S10e is
built for those who want all the premium essentials in a compact package
on a flat screen. Finally, Galaxy S10 5G is engineered for those who
want more of everything and are ready for the fastest available speeds
and most powerful features. Featuring the all-new Dynamic AMOLED
display, next-generation camera, and intelligent performance, Galaxy S10
line offers consumers more choice and sets a new standard for the
smartphone.
The advanced Wi-Fi capabilities of the new Galaxy S10 line also make it
a great choice for Xfinity Mobile customers. The Galaxy’s “Intelligent
Wi-Fi” allows for an uninterrupted and safe connection by seamlessly
switching between Wi-Fi and LTE, as well as alerting customers of
potentially risky Wi-Fi connections. The new Galaxy line also supports
the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, enabling better Wi-Fi performance when
connected to a compatible router. Xfinity plans to introduce Wi-Fi 6
later this year.
Xfinity Mobile is available to Xfinity Internet customers, and includes
up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, and no line
access fees. Customers can choose from two straightforward data options
– “By the Gig” for $12 per GB of data, or Unlimited for $45 per month
per line**.
Unlike other providers, Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility
to mix-and-match data plans per user on an account, and switch any line
on an account between data plans, at any time during their billing
cycle. These features, plus the ability to access millions of Xfinity
WiFi hotspots for free, are helping most Xfinity Mobile customers save
hundreds of dollars per year on their wireless bills.
To find the Xfinity Store closest to you where you can purchase the new
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e and S10+, go here.
For more information and to subscribe to Xfinity Mobile online, go to XfinityMobile.com.
To download images and assets, go to corporate.comcast.com/mobile.
About Xfinity Mobile
Xfinity Mobile is the nation’s first wireless service combining
America’s largest and most reliable LTE network with 19 million Xfinity
WiFi hotspots to deliver a great wireless experience, for less money, on
the most popular devices. Available with Xfinity Internet, Xfinity
Mobile customers can choose to pay only for the gigabytes they use, one
gigabyte at a time, or select the unlimited data plan – easily switching
from “By the Gig” to “Unlimited” at any time and no cost using the
Xfinity Mobile app. For more information on Xfinity Mobile, go to XfinityMobile.com.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology
company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and
Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed
internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the
Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also
provides wireless and security and automation services to residential
customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates
news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo
broadcast networks, television production operations, television station
groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one
of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting
customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television
services. It also provides communications services, including
residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky
operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment
networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights.
Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for
more information.
*Promotion to be fulfilled by Samsung. Estimated retail value $129.
**Cellular
data speeds reduced after 20 GB of cellular data consumed. Wi-Fi usage
does not count towards the 20 GB data threshold.
