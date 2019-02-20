Comcast : Xfinity Mobile to Offer Samsung Galaxy S10 Line of Smartphones With $250 Promotion

Pre-Order Begins February 21; On Sale in Xfinity Stores and at XfinityMobile.com on March 8

Comcast today announced it will offer the Samsung Galaxy S10, S10e, and S10+ devices to Xfinity Mobile customers. All devices will be available in Flamingo Pink, Prism Blue, Prism White, Prism Black, and the Galaxy S10+ will also be available in Ceramic Black and Ceramic White. Galaxy S10 5G, Samsung’s flagship 5G-capable phone, will be available to Xfinity Mobile customers later this summer.

From February 21 to April 7, customers who purchase a Samsung phone, activate a new line of service, and port their number to Xfinity Mobile, will receive a $250 Visa® prepaid card for each phone, up to five phones, for a total potential money back offer of $1,250. Additionally, Xfinity Mobile customers are eligible to receive a free pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds when they pre-order a Galaxy S10 or S10+*. Pre-order begins February 21, and the devices go on sale in Xfinity Stores and at XfinityMobile.com on March 8.

“Whether it’s streaming video, online gaming, or posting professional-quality photos, the new Samsung Galaxy S10 line of devices allows consumers to do all of those things better and faster than they could before,” said Billy Stephens, Senior Vice President of Wireless Devices for Xfinity Mobile. “But more streaming, gaming and posting requires more data. And with more Wi-Fi hotspots – combined with the best in-home Wi-Fi – to reduce consumers’ reliance on cellular, no network is better equipped to deliver a great mobile experience while also helping customers save money than Xfinity Mobile. In fact, most customers can save up to $250 a year in data charges when they switch to Xfinity Mobile.”

A testament of a decade of innovation, the Galaxy S10 is designed for those who want a premium smartphone with powerful performance and sets the stage for the next generation of mobile experiences. For consumers looking for a supercharged device, Galaxy S10+ takes every spec – from display, to camera, to performance – to the next level. Galaxy S10e is built for those who want all the premium essentials in a compact package on a flat screen. Finally, Galaxy S10 5G is engineered for those who want more of everything and are ready for the fastest available speeds and most powerful features. Featuring the all-new Dynamic AMOLED display, next-generation camera, and intelligent performance, Galaxy S10 line offers consumers more choice and sets a new standard for the smartphone.

The advanced Wi-Fi capabilities of the new Galaxy S10 line also make it a great choice for Xfinity Mobile customers. The Galaxy’s “Intelligent Wi-Fi” allows for an uninterrupted and safe connection by seamlessly switching between Wi-Fi and LTE, as well as alerting customers of potentially risky Wi-Fi connections. The new Galaxy line also supports the new Wi-Fi 6 standard, enabling better Wi-Fi performance when connected to a compatible router. Xfinity plans to introduce Wi-Fi 6 later this year.

Xfinity Mobile is available to Xfinity Internet customers, and includes up to five lines of unlimited nationwide talk and text, and no line access fees. Customers can choose from two straightforward data options – “By the Gig” for $12 per GB of data, or Unlimited for $45 per month per line**.

Unlike other providers, Xfinity Mobile gives customers the flexibility to mix-and-match data plans per user on an account, and switch any line on an account between data plans, at any time during their billing cycle. These features, plus the ability to access millions of Xfinity WiFi hotspots for free, are helping most Xfinity Mobile customers save hundreds of dollars per year on their wireless bills.

About Xfinity Mobile

Xfinity Mobile is the nation’s first wireless service combining America’s largest and most reliable LTE network with 19 million Xfinity WiFi hotspots to deliver a great wireless experience, for less money, on the most popular devices. Available with Xfinity Internet, Xfinity Mobile customers can choose to pay only for the gigabytes they use, one gigabyte at a time, or select the unlimited data plan – easily switching from “By the Gig” to “Unlimited” at any time and no cost using the Xfinity Mobile app. For more information on Xfinity Mobile, go to XfinityMobile.com.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

*Promotion to be fulfilled by Samsung. Estimated retail value $129.

**Cellular data speeds reduced after 20 GB of cellular data consumed. Wi-Fi usage does not count towards the 20 GB data threshold.

