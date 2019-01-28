Comcast : Xfinity TV Releases an Unmatched Collection of Asian and Asian American Entertainment to Celebrate the 2019 Lunar New Year

Last year, Xfinity TV made waves with the first-of-its-kind Asian
American Film & TV destination on Xfinity On Demand. Today, their Lunar
New Year collection celebrates the exclusive entertainment concept with
more options than ever.
From January 28 through February 28, Xfinity TV customers can access an
expansive library of Asian American entertainment of nearly 2,500 hours
ranging from game-changing movies to behind-the-scenes interviews like:
-
Free preview offerings from leading channels such as TV Japan’s entire
collection (available January 28 to February 10), Filipino On Demand’s
top three shows (“Seven Sundays,” “Four Sisters & A Wedding” and
“Everything About Her”), GMA Pinoy’s five Lunar New Year-specific
episodes and Well Go USA’s best three movies (“The Assassin,” “Drug
War,” and “Kung Fu Killer”)
-
A whole new world of music including exclusive Music Choice content
from top artists (Kris Wu, Jay Park, BTS, Milck, 2NE1 and Ne-Yo) as
well as 16 sing-along Stingray Karaoke songs
-
40 Korean drama series from KOCOWA including “Running Man,” “The
King’s Face,” “Rooftop Prince,” “Secret Door” and “The Great Doctor”
-
A free seven-day trial of Hi-YAH!, a new network with over 200
Chinese, Japanese, and Korean action films with English subtitles
($2.99/month after trial period)
-
Popular movies like “Crazy Rich Asians,” “The Village of No Return”
and “Mulan”
-
TV shows featuring Asian American actors, including “Fresh Off the
Boat,” “The Good Place,” “Modern Family,” “The Masked Singer” and
“Riverdale”
-
Integrated entertainment from customer’s favorite applications like
Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube, Pandora and iHeartRadio
-
Special collections by the X1 Asian American Film and TV
editors—Anderson Le, Tricia Coonrad and Sami Cirkus
-
A unique digital gift from Xfinity TV of koi fish to wish customers a
year of prosperity and good fortune
“We’ve been celebrating established and upcoming Asian and Asian
American entertainers for the past year,” said Rebecca Simpson,
Executive Director of International Strategy. “The popularity of this
exclusive destination convinced us to deepen our commitment to offering
fresh and inspiring voices.”
Customers can join the celebration by simply saying “Asian American”
into their X1 Voice Remote to reach the ultimate destination for Asian
American entertainment. Whether customers are looking for great movies,
fresh musical artists or Lunar New Year-specific programming, this
upcoming collection promises to delight with awe-inspiring entertainment.
