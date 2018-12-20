Comcast : and Boys & Girls Club of the North Valley Host Holiday Event and Gift Giving for Families Impacted by the Camp Fire

This evening, Comcast partnered with Boys & Girls Club of the North
Valley to host a “Holidays Around the World” event, which helped support
families and youth who lost their homes or were otherwise impacted by
the Camp Fire. The event featured entertainment, games, food and gifts
for the families and children who are striving to recover from the
devastation caused by the fire.
Shortly after the fire started, Comcast NBCUniversal donated $1.1
million in cash and in-kind support for the communities impacted by
fires in both Northern and Southern California. A cash contribution of
$850,000 went to the Boys & Girls Club of the North Valley, the Butte
County Schools Fire Relief Fund, the Camp Fire Evacuation Relief Fund,
CDF Firefighters Benevolent Foundation and the Entertainment Industry
Foundation. Comcast also donated $250,000 of in-kind support to the
North Valley Community Foundation.
“Fires have created widespread destruction in California for two
consecutive years and it is excruciating to see the devastation,” said
John Gauder, Regional Vice President for Comcast in California. “Whether
it was the North Bay Fires in 2017 or the Camp Fire this year, these
wildfires impact our customers and partners as well as our own employees
who live and work in these areas. During the Camp Fire, eight of our
employees lost their homes. Comcast has made both cash and in-kind
contributions and we will stay active and present to support the healing
and rebuilding efforts. Additionally, community gatherings such as this
evening’s “Holidays Around the World” event created an opportunity for
us to gather and find a moment of comradery, connection and joy amidst
the serious challenges.”
“Twenty-two of our staff lost their homes in the Camp Fire,” said
Rashell Brobst, CEO, Boys & Girls Club of the North Valley. “As a result
of that and other factors, the fire severely jeopardized our overall
operations. Comcast’s generous support was truly a blessing. It came at
a crucial time, enabling us to support the children and their families,
keep our centers open and continue our fundraising initiatives even as
our community experienced one of the worst tragedies in our history.”
During the Camp Fire, Comcast also provided free access to more than
51,000 XFINITY WiFi hotspots and delivered a range of services to
evacuation/community support centers and CAL Fire command centers
throughout the fire-impacted areas of Northern California.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology
company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and
Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest video,
high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under
the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It
also provides wireless and security and automation services to
residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global
and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and
Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations,
television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and
Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment
companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content
through its pay television services. It also provides communications
services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless
services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and
entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive
content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com
for more information.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181220006019/en/