Comcast : and Boys & Girls Club of the North Valley Host Holiday Event and Gift Giving for Families Impacted by the Camp Fire

Families Impacted by the Camp Fire Received Gifts and Joined in an Evening of Food, Games and Entertainment During an Event Designed to Bring Holiday Joy to a Community Trying to Heal

This evening, Comcast partnered with Boys & Girls Club of the North Valley to host a “Holidays Around the World” event, which helped support families and youth who lost their homes or were otherwise impacted by the Camp Fire. The event featured entertainment, games, food and gifts for the families and children who are striving to recover from the devastation caused by the fire.

Shortly after the fire started, Comcast NBCUniversal donated $1.1 million in cash and in-kind support for the communities impacted by fires in both Northern and Southern California. A cash contribution of $850,000 went to the Boys & Girls Club of the North Valley, the Butte County Schools Fire Relief Fund, the Camp Fire Evacuation Relief Fund, CDF Firefighters Benevolent Foundation and the Entertainment Industry Foundation. Comcast also donated $250,000 of in-kind support to the North Valley Community Foundation.

“Fires have created widespread destruction in California for two consecutive years and it is excruciating to see the devastation,” said John Gauder, Regional Vice President for Comcast in California. “Whether it was the North Bay Fires in 2017 or the Camp Fire this year, these wildfires impact our customers and partners as well as our own employees who live and work in these areas. During the Camp Fire, eight of our employees lost their homes. Comcast has made both cash and in-kind contributions and we will stay active and present to support the healing and rebuilding efforts. Additionally, community gatherings such as this evening’s “Holidays Around the World” event created an opportunity for us to gather and find a moment of comradery, connection and joy amidst the serious challenges.”

“Twenty-two of our staff lost their homes in the Camp Fire,” said Rashell Brobst, CEO, Boys & Girls Club of the North Valley. “As a result of that and other factors, the fire severely jeopardized our overall operations. Comcast’s generous support was truly a blessing. It came at a crucial time, enabling us to support the children and their families, keep our centers open and continue our fundraising initiatives even as our community experienced one of the worst tragedies in our history.”

During the Camp Fire, Comcast also provided free access to more than 51,000 XFINITY WiFi hotspots and delivered a range of services to evacuation/community support centers and CAL Fire command centers throughout the fire-impacted areas of Northern California.

