Comcast : and Fox Networks Group Reach Carriage Agreement

Under the terms of the agreement, Comcast will continue to offer Big Ten Network to its customers who reside in states with Big Ten universities (Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin). Xfinity customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, and the Northern Virginia/Beltway area will also continue to receive the network given their proximity to Big Ten schools. In addition, in the coming months, customers outside of the Big Ten states will have access to the Big Ten Network as part of Comcast's Sports and Entertainment Package.

