COMCAST CORPORATION
Comcast : and Fox Networks Group Reach Carriage Agreement

08/25/2018

Under the terms of the agreement, Comcast will continue to offer Big Ten Network to its customers who reside in states with Big Ten universities (Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin). Xfinity customers in Delaware, the District of Columbia, and the Northern Virginia/Beltway area will also continue to receive the network given their proximity to Big Ten schools. In addition, in the coming months, customers outside of the Big Ten states will have access to the Big Ten Network as part of Comcast's Sports and Entertainment Package.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with two primary businesses, Comcast Cable and NBCUniversal. Comcast Cable is one of the nation's largest video, high-speed internet, and phone providers to residential customers under the XFINITY brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the XFINITY brand. NBCUniversal operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures and Universal Parks and Resorts. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.

About Fox Networks Group

Fox Networks Group (FNG) is a primary operating unit of 21st Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOXA). FNG consists of Fox Television Group, which includes Fox Broadcasting Company and 20th Century Fox Television; Fox Sports Media Group; Fox Cable Networks, which includes FX Networks and National Geographic Partners; and Fox Networks Group Europe, Asia and Latin America. Together these units create, program and distribute the world's most popular entertainment, sports and nonfiction programming.

Disclaimer

Comcast Corporation published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 22:46:01 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 459 M
EBIT 2018 19 258 M
Net income 2018 12 081 M
Debt 2018 62 431 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 13,56
P/E ratio 2019 12,77
EV / Sales 2018 2,51x
EV / Sales 2019 2,39x
Capitalization 162 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,1 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-11.84%161 788
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)4.12%166 571
SKY52.17%33 963
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP14.73%24 912
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP20.63%24 912
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE4.65%24 773
