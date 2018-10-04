Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION (CMCSA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/04 07:58:54 pm
34.945 USD   -0.70%
07:21pComcast secures over 75 percent of Sky shares
RE
08:35aComcast Buys Fox's Stake in Sky for $15.10 Billion
DJ
08:16aComcast Corporation RECOMMENDED MANDATORY -3-
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Comcast secures over 75 percent of Sky shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2018 | 07:21pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The NBC and Comcast logos are displayed on 30 Rockefeller Plaza in midtown Manhattan in New York

LONDON (Reuters) - Comcast said it had secured over 75 percent of Sky's shares, bringing it closer to finalising the $40 billion (31 billion pounds) takeover of the British pay TV group.

U.S. cable company Comcast has previously said it hoped the acquisition would complete by the end of October.

Last month, Comcast emerged triumphant in the long-running battle for Sky after it beat Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox in an auction.

Comcast said in a regulatory filing on Thursday that by Oct. 9 when its acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox's 39 percent stake completes, it will hold or have received acceptances in respect of over 75 percent of Sky's share capital.

The company said a further announcement will be made in due course.

(Reporting by Sarah Young, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Stocks treated in this article : Comcast Corporation, Sky, Twenty-First Century Fox
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMCAST CORPORATION -0.31% 35.065 Delayed Quote.-12.13%
SKY -0.14% 1726 Delayed Quote.70.80%
TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX -0.64% 46.525 Delayed Quote.35.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
07:21pComcast secures over 75 percent of Sky shares
RE
08:35aComcast Buys Fox's Stake in Sky for $15.10 Billion
DJ
08:16aComcast Corporation RECOMMENDED MANDATORY -3-
DJ
08:16aComcast Corporation RECOMMENDED MANDATORY -2-
DJ
08:16aComcast Corporation RECOMMENDED MANDATORY SUPERIOR CASH OFFER FOR SKY
DJ
10/03Industry Groups Sue California Over Net Neutrality -Reuters
DJ
10/03COMCAST : State of Colorado Selects Comcast Business to Deliver High-speed, High..
BU
10/03COMCAST : Former Comcast CIO Joins Magna5 Board of Directors
AQ
10/02COMCAST CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/01Comcast to Suspend Stock Buybacks in 2019
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:30aComcast takes Fox's 39% of Sky to reach 76.8% holding 
10/03Delrahim says DOJ will examine Comcast influence on Hulu 
10/03REPORT : Four trade groups sue over California net neutrality 
10/03State of Colorado goes with Comcast Business 
10/03Big Day For Fedspeak (Wall Street Breakfast Podcast) 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 89 323 M
EBIT 2018 19 243 M
Net income 2018 12 090 M
Debt 2018 62 312 M
Yield 2018 2,12%
P/E ratio 2018 13,47
P/E ratio 2019 12,62
EV / Sales 2018 2,50x
EV / Sales 2019 2,42x
Capitalization 161 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 43,0 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-12.13%161 238
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)8.74%173 874
SKY70.80%38 456
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP10.06%24 291
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE6.66%24 291
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP22.40%24 291
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.