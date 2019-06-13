Comcast : to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Comcast Corporation will host a conference call with the financial
community to discuss financial results for the second quarter on
Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Comcast will
issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.
The conference call will be broadcast live on Comcast’s Investor
Relations website at www.cmcsa.com.
Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial
(800) 263-8495 with the conference ID number 1195998.
A replay of the call will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on
Thursday, July 25, 2019 on the Investor Relations website or by
telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until
Thursday, August 1, 2019 at midnight ET, please dial (855) 859-2056 and
enter the conference ID number 1195998.
About Comcast Corporation
Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology
company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and
Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed
internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the
Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also
provides wireless and security and automation services to residential
customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates
news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo
broadcast networks, television production operations, television station
groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one
of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting
customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television
services. It also provides communications services, including
residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky
operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment
networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights.
Visit www.comcastcorporation.com
for more information.
