Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Comcast : to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/13/2019 | 11:01am EDT

Comcast Corporation will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). Comcast will issue a press release reporting its results earlier that morning.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Comcast’s Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com. Those parties interested in participating via telephone should dial (800) 263-8495 with the conference ID number 1195998.

A replay of the call will be available starting at 12:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, July 25, 2019 on the Investor Relations website or by telephone. To access the telephone replay, which will be available until Thursday, August 1, 2019 at midnight ET, please dial (855) 859-2056 and enter the conference ID number 1195998.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by email, please visit our Investor Relations website and subscribe to Email Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
11:01aCOMCAST : to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
06/12COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL : Awards $50,000 In Scholarships To 17 Connecticut High Sch..
PR
06/12Comcast to double spending at Sky on European original programs
RE
06/12COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL : Awards $210,000 in Scholarships to 78 Pennsylvania High S..
PR
06/11COMCAST : We've Achieved 500,000 Environmentally-Friendly Volunteer Hours
PU
06/11FROM BOSTON TO BEIJING : Record Number of Volunteers Make Change Happen
PU
06/10COMCAST : Supreme Court to Consider Racial Discrimination Case Against Comcast
DJ
06/07COMCAST CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/07COMCAST NBCUNIVERSAL : Awards $30,000 in Scholarships to Nine Delaware High Scho..
PR
06/07COMCAST : Is The Exclusive Home Of Complete Live 4K Coverage In Both English And..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 111 B
EBIT 2019 21 827 M
Net income 2019 13 080 M
Debt 2019 99 447 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 14,58
P/E ratio 2020 13,53
EV / Sales 2019 2,59x
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
Capitalization 188 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 47,5 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Jeffrey A. Honickman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION21.73%185 909
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)23.78%238 406
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE20.52%21 338
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP-1.47%21 338
LIBERTY BRAVES GROUP7.14%21 338
CBS CORPORATION10.54%18 078
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About