Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Comcast Corporation    CMCSA

COMCAST CORPORATION

(CMCSA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/27 02:36:11 pm
42.065 USD   -0.37%
02:01pCOMCAST : to Participate in Deutsche Bank Investor Conference
BU
12:40pCOMCAST : SEC Filing (CERT)
PU
02/26COMCAST : Peacock Strikes Licensing Deal With A+E Networks
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Comcast : to Participate in Deutsche Bank Investor Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/27/2020 | 02:01pm EST

On Monday, March 9, 2020, Jeremy Darroch, Group Chief Executive of Sky (Nasdaq: CMCSA), will participate in Deutsche Bank’s 28th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference in Palm Beach, Florida.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.cmcsa.com on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:00 P.M. Eastern Time. An on-demand replay will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

To automatically receive Comcast financial news by e-mail, please visit www.cmcsa.com and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

About Comcast Corporation

Comcast Corporation (Nasdaq: CMCSA) is a global media and technology company with three primary businesses: Comcast Cable, NBCUniversal, and Sky. Comcast Cable is one of the United States’ largest high-speed internet, video, and phone providers to residential customers under the Xfinity brand, and also provides these services to businesses. It also provides wireless and security and automation services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. NBCUniversal is global and operates news, entertainment and sports cable networks, the NBC and Telemundo broadcast networks, television production operations, television station groups, Universal Pictures, and Universal Parks and Resorts. Sky is one of Europe's leading media and entertainment companies, connecting customers to a broad range of video content through its pay television services. It also provides communications services, including residential high-speed internet, phone, and wireless services. Sky operates the Sky News broadcast network and sports and entertainment networks, produces original content, and has exclusive content rights. Visit www.comcastcorporation.com for more information.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on COMCAST CORPORATION
02:01pCOMCAST : to Participate in Deutsche Bank Investor Conference
BU
12:40pCOMCAST : SEC Filing (CERT)
PU
02/26COMCAST : Peacock Strikes Licensing Deal With A+E Networks
PU
02/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/26NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/25NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
02/25Comcast Wraps Up Deal for Free-TV Service Xumo
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 114 B
EBIT 2020 22 026 M
Net income 2020 13 389 M
Debt 2020 88 376 M
Yield 2020 2,17%
P/E ratio 2020 14,6x
P/E ratio 2021 13,7x
EV / Sales2020 2,45x
EV / Sales2021 2,36x
Capitalization 192 B
Chart COMCAST CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Comcast Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COMCAST CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 36
Average target price 51,37  $
Last Close Price 42,22  $
Spread / Highest target 51,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian L. Roberts Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Michael J. Cavanagh Chief Financial Officer & Senior Executive VP
Jeff Votaw Vice President-Engineering
Kenneth J. Bacon Independent Director
Sheldon M. Bonovitz Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COMCAST CORPORATION-6.12%192 229
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-11.37%222 719
VIACOMCBS INC.-41.77%15 248
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-1.47%15 011
FORMULA ONE GROUP-13.43%9 149
RTL GROUP-5.09%6 975
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group